Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Al-Ahli Hospital in Qatar. The agreement enables both institutions to engage in collaborative work of mutual interest across a range of clinical, educational, community outreach, and research-related areas. The memorandum was signed on the University’s campus by Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, and Mr. Khaled Al-Emadi, Chief Executive Officer of Medicare Group Q.P.S.C. and Al-Ahli Hospital in the presence of other attendees from both organizations.

The overarching aim of the agreement is to serve as a cooperative framework, ultimately helping to advance Qatar’s healthcare education, research and services. It will also help to foster a culture of knowledge sharing between the two entities.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, said: “As we sign this Memorandum of Understanding with Al Ahli Hospital, we at UDST reaffirm our commitment as a leading national applied university to connect academia and the professional world. This collaboration reflects our dedication to providing our students and faculty with real-world experiences and research opportunities. Together, we aim to contribute significantly to Qatar's National Vision 2030, nurturing a generation of healthcare professionals equipped with practical skills and innovative insights, ready to make a meaningful impact in our society."

Mr. Khaled Al-Emadi, Chief Executive Officer of Medicare Group Q.P.S.C. and Al-Ahli Hospital emphasized on “the importance of this collaboration in providing practical training opportunities for students in healthcare specialties. This contributes to enhancing and developing their practical and clinical skills”. Mr. Khaled Al-Emadi said, “This collaboration is part of the Al-Ahli Hospital's contribution to achieving the goals of Qatar Vision 2030. Both parties aim to qualify healthcare professionals to effectively meet the needs of the job market”.

The MOU encourages the two organizations to work jointly on designing and developing academic pathways and higher degree programs, including professional certificates and post-graduate studies for the healthcare sector. Students from UDST will be able to take advantage of practical opportunities at Al-Ahli Hospital, along with enhanced support for their capstone projects. The agreement promotes the development of joint research and publications between the two institutions on projects that align with Qatar’s national priorities, and enables Al-Ahli Hospital practitioners to engage in specific teaching and project supervisory roles at UDST, and vice versa for the University faculty. Additionally, under the agreement, both institutions are committed to community outreach including jointly organizing health-awareness campaigns, seminars and workshops.

Both UDST and Al-Ahli Hospital are optimistic that the MOU will serve as a cornerstone for future collaboration, ensuring a seamless exchange of expertise and practical experience between the two entities and further reinforcing the healthcare sector’s collaboration with academia in Qatar.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa