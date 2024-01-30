DUBAI, UAE — United Arab Bank (UAB), a leading financial solutions provider to individual and corporate clients in the UAE, has announced it will embark on a digital transformation powered by global technology company SAP SE, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) securely hosting the data. The adoption of RISE with SAP and deployment of various SAP solutions, led by UAB’s Chief Information Officer, Ayman AlQudsi, who has orchestrated a scalable digital transformation roadmap, will enhance the bank’s services to its customers and employees, while also preparing the way to adopt SAP’s ‘carbon accounting’ approach with continual measurement and reporting on green data.

On the sidelines of the signing ceremony in Dubai, Shirish Bhide, Chief Executive Officer of UAB, commented, “It was important for UAB to move our IT landscape to the cloud to stay abreast of new technologies. The move will prepare us to utilize the sustainability metrics and analytics embedded in SAP solutions and lay the foundations for a green ledger approach. We will also see immediate environmental benefits in reducing paper waste thanks to the digitalization of several business processes. At UAB, we are focused on both environmental and workforce sustainability, so we are extending our use of SAP SuccessFactors by moving the HR core to the cloud. The end-to-end HR solution enables a flexible working environment with greater mobility for employees. It supports UAB’s commitment to Emiratization and ensures we have a sustainable, skilled and engaged workforce.”

In addition to upgrading and moving its core enterprise resource planning (ERP) and HR systems to the cloud, UAB will upgrade its procurement functions. With the implementation of SAP Ariba and SAP Signature Management with DocuSign, UAB will benefit from digitalization and automation of its procurement processes, which can reduce paper wastage by up to 80%.

Sergio Maccotta, Senior Vice President, SAP Middle East and Africa - South, commented, “By expanding its existing relationship with SAP and embracing cloud computing, UAB is future-proofing its operations to enable it to respond to market changes with agility. This lays the groundwork for adopting solutions that will enable UAB to collect data, analyze its ESG goals, and report on its green line. SAP believes businesses of all sizes and across industries need to adopt cloud solutions so that they can benefit from ongoing advances in AI, sustainability data and automation.”

