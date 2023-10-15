In line with its strategy to attract Emirati talent and support Emiratization initiatives, United Arab Bank announced its participation in the National Career Exhibition in its 25th session, which continues from October 17th to 19th 2023 at the Expo Center Sharjah.

This participation comes in line with the bank's strategy and commitment to attract and qualify Emirati talent and provide job and training opportunities for young Emirati graduates and job seekers.

During this event, the bank will present a range of available job opportunities and will provide immediate employment for Emirati talents who meet the requirements and conditions required for the job.

Commenting on the Bank's participation, Shirish Bhide, the Bank's CEO, stated: "Investing in human capital management, capacity building, and skill development among Emirati youth are among the priorities that United Arab Bank is keen on in implementing the directives of the wise leadership to achieve the bank’s goals in attracting Emirati young talents and to develop their talents and potential.”

He added, "We are pleased to participate in the National Career Exhibition, which provides us with a platform that enables us to meet the qualified Emirati talents."

On her part, Hind Al-Attar, Chief Human Capital Officer at United Arab Bank, said: “The nationalization of jobs is a top priority for United Arab Bank, and our participation in such events supports the bank’s strategy of attracting Emirati talent. We are confident that through our participation in the National Career Exhibition, we will meet many Emirati graduates interested in building a successful career in the banking sector.”

She pointed out that those who join the bank will have a job opportunity in an advanced environment and training opportunities that will help develop them and refine their talents.

She added: “We understand the challenges that exist when starting a career path. Therefore, we launched our Emiratisation programme, ‘Tomouh’, which is a program dedicated to new Emirati graduates and aims to support young national talents, advance them and help them achieve their ambitions, while the program provides workshops and courses.” Training and on-the-job training opportunities in addition to technical development and refining leadership capabilities. It also provides employment opportunities in the field of business for which one was trained upon completion of the program.

About United Arab Bank P.J.S.C.

United Arab Bank, P.J.S.C. (UAB) was incorporated on the 21st of January 1975 as a joint venture between UAE investors and the French international financial conglomerate, Société Générale (SG). Today, the bank is considered among the longest-standing and most innovative banking and financial services providers in the United Arab Emirates.

Headquartered in Sharjah, UAB operates through 6 branches, 17 ATMs, and 11 cash and cheque deposit machines (CCDM) across the UAE offering retail and corporate banking services. The Bank succeeded to establish itself as a partner of choice for corporate clientele with a comprehensive suite of Wholesale Banking services supported by Trade Finance, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets services, in addition to Islamic Banking solutions.

