Sharjah, UAE: – United Arab Bank P.J.S.C. (“UAB”) held its Annual General Assembly Meeting (AGA) on Thursday , 14 April 2022, Virtually in Sharjah, chaired by H.E. Sheikh Faisal Bin Sultan Bin Salem Al Qassimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The AGA adopted all ordinary and extraordinary resolutions set forth in the meeting, including the approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021, and the Board’s recommendation to appoint as the external auditors of the Bank for the year 2021 and the appointment of "Ernst & Young" to assume the role of the bank's external auditors for fiscal year 2022.

The meeting was managed by Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (“ADX”), under a Registrar Agreement that the Bank has signed with ADX and attended by Members of the Board of Directors as well as other senior management. The External Auditors "Ernst & Young" EY and representatives of the regulatory authorities were also present.

