Dubai, UAE: A delegation from Union Coop organized an official visit to the largest vertical hydroponic farm in the world, ‘Bustanica’, which was recently opened by Emirates Flight Catering in Dubai. The visit was in the interest of the cooperative to provide the best and finest types of Agricultural produce from vegetables and fruits to consumers by establishing contracts with various sources and companies outside and inside the country.

In detail, Mr. Yaqoob Al Balooshi, Fresh Category Trade Dept. Manager, Union Coop said that the visit of the cooperative delegation to ‘Bustanica’ farm, which is located in Dubai near Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central, comes as part of the cooperative efforts to discuss ways of joint cooperation between the two sides to ensure the provision of a strategic stock of healthy products for all. He indicated that the cooperative would be considered one of the first agencies that will market the farm products when production and supply begin.

He added that the visit also aims to exchange experiences and expertise and learn about the best practices used in the field of agriculture and vegetable trade and provide opportunities for more joint work with the global farm "Bustanica" as part of the cooperative efforts to expand its supply of vegetables, fruits and local fresh food products and to support Emirati farms.

He added that the cooperative is constantly seeking to do more to enrich its successful experiences in the field of retail trade and search for new investment opportunities by organizing periodic visits to Emirati farms to supply fresh food products of high quality, to increase the options available to consumers.

