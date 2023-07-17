Dubai, UAE - UNHCR, The UN Refugee Agency, the world's leading organization aiding and protecting people forced to flee their homes, has signed a pro-bono cooperation agreement with Atteline, a mid-sized communications agency headquartered in Dubai, to support its GCC-wide public relations (PR) communications.

Since its establishment in 1950 in the aftermath of the Second World War, UNHCR has been safeguarding the rights of refugees. it also supports people displaced within their own country, former refugees who have returned to their country of origin, and people who are stateless or whose nationality is disputed. It continues to provide vital protection and assistance, including shelter, food, water, and medical care. Atteline is accordingly implementing strategic communication efforts which emphasize the agency’s mission to save lives and build better futures for millions who have been and are forced out of their homes.

Atteline aims to support UNHCR’s awareness and advocacy efforts around the displacement crisis in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), to forge additional support for the growing needs of those displaced by war, conflict, persecution and the effect of climate change and natural Disasters.

Houssam Chahin, UNHCR’s Chief of Private Sector Partnerships in MENA commented: “We are proud to have partnered with Atteline to help us raise awareness and highlight the vital needs of displaced people worldwide. Partnerships such as this, are vital in allowing us to keep the refugee and displacement cause at the top of mind and mobilize support for those in need.”

On her part, Sophie Simpson, Managing Director and Founder of Atteline said: “Throughout my own journey, I have been blessed to receive support from countless people along the way and that is why as an agency, Atteline is committed to paying it forward whenever possible. Since our inception in 2016, we have made it a point to extend our services to charitable organisations whose ambitions are rooted in serving others. This is what UNHCR embodies and we are thrilled to be working closely together to create a better future for those in need.”

Of the many charitable initiatives which UNHCR runs, some notable ones include the Refugee Zakat Fund; which enabled UNHCR to support around 6 million refugees and internally displaced people in 26 countries since its piloting in 2017, through Zakat, Zakat Al Fitr, Sadaqah, and Sadaqah Jariyah contributions received by the Fund. The beneficiaries included more than 1.5 million refugees and internally displaced people who were assisted in 2022.

About UNHCR - United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees:

UNHCR is the UN Refugee Agency and the world’s leading organization when it comes to aiding and protecting people who have been forced to flee their homes. Delivering life-saving assistance in the forms of shelter, food, and water, UNHCR has helped safeguard fundamental human rights since 1950 while developing solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future.

About Atteline:

Atteline is an integrated communications agency headquartered in Dubai, UAE. With imaginative thinking and intelligent tactics, Atteline sparks conversations that reverberate throughout its network, finding and mobilising brand champions and influencing those who matter in the GCC and beyond. As a specialised agency, Atteline has three divisions; Consumer, Corporate and Digital, and works alongside some of the most current brands, household names and disruptive entrepreneurs. Today, Atteline continues to grow in its vision to be better than yesterday and deliver campaigns that Shape Culture.

