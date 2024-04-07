Egypt takes center stage in the global tech arena as two of its innovative startups clinch prestigious honors at the Underdog Tech Award 2024. Award aims to champion tech entrepreneurs overcoming hurdles such as limited resources, lack of access to funding, and geographical isolation.

The award ceremony, held virtually, witnessed the triumph of visionaries who are reshaping industries and communities despite the odds stacked against them. Egyptian startups have demonstrated exceptional prowess and vision. Among the winners are:

2nd Place ($20,000 Prize): Mohamed Tarek Mohamed Abdelzaher from Egypt with P-vita startup

P-vita earns accolades for their groundbreaking approach to sustainability, spearheading efforts in recycling palm waste to mitigate carbon footprints. Their commitment to environmental stewardship sets a commendable standard for the industry.

In addition to the top three winners, special recognition and a $5,000 prize are awarded to:

Ashraf Bacheet for O7 Therapy (Egypt) - Celebrated for their impactful initiatives addressing mental health challenges, offering solace and guidance to individuals across Egypt.

The global scope of the Underdog Tech Award is evident in the diverse range of winners, representing countries from across the world. Among the other deserving recipients are:

1st Place ($30,000 Prize): Elmira Safarova from Chile with Rarus Health startup

Rarus Health shines as a beacon of hope, recognized for their unwavering dedication to assisting families grappling with rare genetic diseases. Their innovative solutions promise to revolutionize healthcare accessibility and empower communities.

3rd Place ($10,000 Prize): Saúl Paniagua-Lapenta from Bolivia with VAKA startup

VAKA earns distinction for their pioneering platform bridging the gap between farmers and micro-investors, fostering economic empowerment and agricultural sustainability in Bolivia and beyond.

Victor Juarez for Tu Consejeria (Guatemala) - Acknowledged for their invaluable contribution to mental health support, providing essential services to communities in need.

Ekaterina Smirnova, Project Head of the Underdog Tech Award, emphasized the significance of such initiatives for startups operating outside major tech hubs. She stated, "The Underdog Tech Award serves as a beacon of encouragement and validation for innovators navigating uncharted territories. By spotlighting their achievements, we hope to inspire a new wave of entrepreneurship and foster a more inclusive tech ecosystem."

The Underdog Tech Award reaffirms its commitment to nurturing talent, providing winners with not only financial support but also access to industry expertise and PR assistance. These initiatives aim to catalyze growth and empower underrepresented voices in the global tech landscape.

About the project:

The Underdog Tech Award is a non-profit initiative of inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, which operates in over 700 countries in 46 cities. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 200 million times, and was the second most downloaded ridesharing app in 2023. The Underdog Tech Award is an international prize, launched in 2023, to recognize the founders of the best tech startups located outside of the world’s major tech hubs and startup communities.

Like The Underdog Tech Award, inDrive is committed to challenging social injustice. InDrive’s mission is to positively affect the lives of one billion people by 2030.