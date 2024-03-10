Al Awal Capital and Innovation Gate Holding have signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the launch of an innovative strategic partnership aimed at enhancing innovation and excellence in the investment arena within the Kingdom. This partnership marks a strategic step towards building a rapidly growing investment landscape that contributes to bolstering the local economy and fostering a spirit of initiative and innovation.

This partnership reflects a shared vision between the two companies to provide innovative and intelligent investment services that meet the expectations of investors and contribute to building a flourishing investment community. The collaboration between the two companies focuses on the development and launch of diverse and innovative investment funds targeting various categories of investors and providing them with favorable and sustainable investment opportunities.

Commenting on this partnership, Adnan Al-Talmassani, Managing Director at Al Awal Capital, stated: "We are very excited to collaborate with Innovation Gate Holding, as we strive to provide innovative investment opportunities that promote sustainable development in the Kingdom and deliver real value to investors."

Furthermore, Mahareb Al-Rashidi, CEO of Innovation Gate Holding, added: "This partnership represents an exciting opportunity to provide innovative investment solutions and enhance the spirit of innovation in the investment arena in the Kingdom, and we look forward to building a sustainable cooperative relationship that serves the interests of all stakeholders."

This partnership represents a step towards a more advanced and innovative investment future in the Kingdom, as both companies seek to achieve their common goals of providing high-quality and distinguished investment services.