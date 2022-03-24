Umrahme, the leading platform to provide Umrah-related services to almost 2 billion global travel agents & customers around the world, arrived in the land of the Two Holy Mosques.

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is witnessing remarkable developments in the Hajj and Umrah sector to shift towards a more digitized and innovative future. In efforts to create a one-of-a-kind Umrah and Hajj experience for the modern pilgrim, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah organized its annual conference and exhibition for this year, “The Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition” under the title “Transformation towards innovation.”

The "Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition" was held under the Patronage of Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region and in the presence of a number of Their Excellencies Ministers from the Islamic world, and a large number of diplomatic, social, economic and media personalities under the umbrella of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan al-Rabiah, the Minister of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the pilgrim's service program to contribute to submit recommendations and proposals for innovative solutions that better serve the Hajj and Umrah sector and to ensure a smooth and comfortable Hajj for the guests of Allah.

The Kingdom hosted this extraordinary event to discuss new and advanced ways to enrich the Hajj and Umrah experience in line with Vision 2030. The "Hajj and Umrah Services Conference and Exhibition” offered an attractive gateway for investors to build strategic partnerships with stakeholders from both the governmental and the private and non-profit sectors while combining efforts to keep up with the accelerating pace of technology and harness its benefits to better serve pilgrims through the following:

Shed light on the Kingdom's future projects related to Hajj and Umrah. Building global and local partnerships to improve the services provided to the pilgrims. Activating advanced and technical tools and methodologies to better serve the pilgrims. Creating a healthy and competitive environment for global expertise specializing in the fields of Hajj and Umrah services. Supporting entrepreneurs and innovators through the conference and exhibition.

The international conference and exhibition, the largest of its kind, was held from 18-20 Sha’ban 1443 corresponding to 21-23 March 2022 at Jeddah Superdome, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. From workshops to exhibition booths and innovative activities and events, the conference was a great platform to showcase all the latest innovations in the industry while supporting the entrepreneurs and investors behind them.

“Umrahme”, the leading online platform and the first of its kind to provide Umrah services to nearly 2 billion Muslims around the world, under the leadership of the CEO, Mr. Mohammed bin Mahfouz, was keen to participate constructively in the exhibition to raise awareness of working with smart digital solutions that keep pace with the Kingdom's Vision 2030. Umrahme successfully achieves this by facilitating the reservation of Umrah packages through its digital platform that is known to provide the best solutions, options and services with highly competitive prices to facilitate Hajj and Umrah trips, with just a click of a button.

Umrahme is the main search engine for everything related to Umrah within the Kingdom. The platform provides comprehensive services and products to help business owners walk steadily towards growth and prosperity while increasing profits during the Umrah season. Umrahme signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Hajj & Umrah in September 2019 to provide technology solutions for umrah agents across the globe and provides real-time updates released by official sources on everything related to Umrah.

Top 5 countries in the current Umrah season:

Season 2021 - 2022 Country sales percentage Iraq 32% Bangladesh 11% Indonesia 8% Malaysia 6% Turkey 4%

Top-selling hotels:

Season 2021 - 2022 Al-Madinah Al-Munawwarah Makkah Al-Mukarramah Star category 18.0% 1.3% 1 - 2 40.6% 33.2% 3 7.3% 13.5% 4 34.1% 52.0% 5 100% 100% Total

Umrahme works in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which is the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, for the future of this great country, which strives to focus on shifting towards innovation, to make a quantum leap in line with the developments of both the new Hajj and Umrah strategy through the Doyof Al Rahman Program. The program’s role is to provide the opportunity for the largest possible number of Muslims to perform Hajj and Umrah to the fullest extent and to work on enriching and enhancing their pilgrimage experience. ​​It is worth noting that Umrahme has achieved tangible success in the following:

Umrahme is the only online travel agency to have gotten an award in the Hajj and Umrah services forum. Awarded first place by World Hajj & Umrah Care Foundation (The WHUC Foundation) for Best Online Agent for Hajj & Umrah Pilgrims Recording a growth in the number of visitors by 85% per month. Increased user traffic from 122 countries. Over 13,000 registered agents from more than 40 countries. 3.5 million pilgrims travelled through the platform.

Umrah is one of the most important journeys to enrich the soul and bring people closer to God by visiting his Sacred House. For this reason, Umrahme aims to continue investing in technology and creating more products and services that ensure pilgrims can perform this sacred journey smoothly and with minimal effort, starting from the reservation process until returning to the homeland. The vision of the group revolves around the need to engage with the investment community and support many institutional investors in the GCC countries and Asia.

For more information, please visit the website: https://www.umrahme.com/home/en-sa

Email: care@umrahme.com

About Umrahme

Umrahme started its activity as part of the Travezzi Group, which was established in 2014 and specialized in providing travel solutions related to citizens and residents in the GCC countries, as a business line of "Holiday Me", to eventually become an independent entity with a clear and insightful vision to provide products and services of Umrah to travel agents and individual clients.

Umrahme has launched its website, Umrahme.com, to become the first of its kind in the world for online reservations, obtaining an electronic travel visa, as well as packages designed specifically for customers according to their financial budget and different needs, such as hotels, flights and transportation for pilgrims during the Umrah trip.

The headquarter of the company is located in the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and we have more than 70 employees of different nationalities in our offices in Jeddah, Dubai, Pune and Egypt. Our team's vision and mission are to engage with the investment community, and we are honoured to support many institutional investors in the GCC and Asia.

About the "Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services"

Proceeding from the direction of the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in shifting towards innovation and in an effort to make the experience of Hajj and Umrah unique, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah organizes its annual conference and exhibition “Conference and Exhibition for Hajj and Umrah Services” in an international format, which was designed in accordance with the Kingdom’s vision 2030 that considers serving the pilgrims as one of its most important programs.

The conference is an effective and advanced meeting platform that includes the most important decision-makers, experts and academics, as well as investors and prominent international personalities, who will contribute with recommendations that serve the Hajj and Umrah sector in the transformation towards innovation. The exhibition also highlights the leading international and local experiences in the industry and provision of services in the fields of hospitality, catering, transportation, housing and other services provided, in addition to providing a promising platform for innovators to stimulate innovation and creativity by providing everything that would improve the services provided to pilgrims.

About Saudi Vision 2030

With the support and patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, may God protect him, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 was launched, which is the vision of His Highness the Crown Prince for the future of this great country. The historic vision was developed by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs, which is chaired by Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. It includes a number of goals and reform strategies for the Kingdom’s long-term economic success, including reductions in subsidies, the creation of a sovereign wealth fund, opening Saudi Aramco to private investment through a partial IPO, and reforms to several industries including tourism and defence. The vision is built around three primary themes: a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation. The Vision2030 plan is the first step towards achieving Saudi Arabia’s economic aspirations and transforming the lives of citizens.

About Doyof Al Rahman Program

Doyof Al Rahman Program is one of many programs that have been launched under the umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030. The program seeks to enhance the experience and the ability of Hajj and Umrah, and the services provided to Doyof Al Rahman. Thus, enriching their spiritual experience, and reflecting the real image of the Kingdom as it serves the Two Holy Mosques. Such an aim can be attained by enlarging the absorptive capacity of our ecosystem. The program also works with success partners to develop and improve our ecosystem with the aim of becoming an enabler for the private sector.