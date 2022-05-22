Indicators of the week:

301 Million Riyals the value of 76 deals with an average of 4 Million / deal

50 Vacant land deals worth 183.5 Million Riyals with an average of 230 Riyals / foot

22 Houses deals worth 57.7 Million Riyals with an average of 426 Riyals / foot

Doha - Qatar: The value of real estate transactions in the State of Qatar recorded 301 Million Riyals during the second week of May, with a decrease of 47.5% compared to the previous week. While that period witnessed the execution of 76 real estate deals with a weekly decrease of 32% and an average of 4 Million Riyals per deal, according to the data of the weekly real estate bulletin issued by the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice from 8 to 12 May 2022.

The weekly real estate index issued by the Market Research Department at Utopia properties company, indicated that the real estate deals that were executed during the second week of May varied to include 50 deals of vacant land which acquired 66% of the total weekly deals with a total value of 183.5 Million Riyals, representing 61% of the weekly deals value, in addition to 22 Houses deals with a total value of 57.7 Million Riyals, One Multi-Purpose building worth 11.6 Million Riyals, and Three residential buildings with a value of 48.2 Million Riyals.

The weekly transactions witnessed remarkable activity in Umm Slal Municipality, which recorded 26 real estate deals that constituted 34% of the number of the executed deals in all municipalities, with a total value of 28.3 Million Riyals. Most of Umm Slal deals are vacant land, while Doha Municipality recorded only 7 deals.

Notable deals:

The highest deal in terms of value during the second week of May came through selling a Vacant Land located in Al Thumama zone at Doha Municipality with a value of 54.5 Million Riyals and a price of 350 Riyals per foot with an area of 14463 square meters.

Secondly, there was a deal to sell a residential building in Al Sadd zone at Doha Municipality worth 30 Million Riyals and a price of 2386 Riyals per foot, with an area of 1168 square meters. Also, New Al Rayyan zone at Al Rayyan Municipality witnessed a deal to sell a Vacant Land worth 22.2 Million Riyals with a selling price of 250 Riyals per foot with an area of 8257 square meters.

Houses:

The houses deals that were executed in the second week of May, amounted to 57.7 Million Riyals through the execution of 22 deals, with an average of 2.62 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price 426 Riyals per foot.

The highest average price was recorded in Doha Municipality, which witnessed the execution of 2 deals worth 6.74 Million Riyals with an average of 744 Riyals per foot, then Al Dayyen Municipality which witnessed 7 deals worth 19.7 Million Riyals and an average of 470 Riyals per foot.

Thirdly, Umm Slal Municipality which witnessed the execution of 3 deals worth 8.1 Million Riyals and an average of 359 Riyals per foot, then Al Rayyan Municipality which witnessed the execution of 9 deals worth 21.9 Million Riyals with a price of 355 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per square foot among houses deals was in Al Wakrah Municipality that came through one deal worth 1.4 Million Riyals and a price of 335 Riyals per foot.

Vacant lands:

In terms of vacant land deals, its total value amounted to 183.5 Million Riyals through the execution of 50 deals, with an average of 3.67 Million Riyals per deal, and an average price of 230 Riyals per foot.

Al Rayyan Municipality topped the list in terms of the number of deals by executing 8 deals worth 68 Million Riyals with an average of 375 Riyals per foot, followed by Doha Municipality by executing 2 deals for vacant lands with an average of 316 Riyals per foot and a total value of 56.7 Million Riyals.

And thirdly, Al Dayyen Municipality through the execution of 4 deals worth 16.05 Million Riyals with a value of 264 Riyals per foot, while Umm Slal Municipality recorded 23 deals with an average of 198 Riyals per foot with a value of 20.2 Million Riyals, then Al Khor & Al Dhekra Municipality which witnessed the execution of one deal with a value of 1.2 Million Riyals and an average of 196 Riyals per foot.

Al Wakrah Municipality recorded 7 deals worth 17.1 Million Riyals with an average of 194 Riyals per foot. While the lowest price per foot among vacant land deals was in Al Shamal Municipality which recorded 5 deals worth 4.3 Million Riyals with a price of 145 Riyals per foot.

