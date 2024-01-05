Abu Dhabi: Umm Al Emarat Park, Abu Dhabi’s favorite green destination, is hosting the city’s very first Community Athletics Festival for People of Determination in collaboration with Special Olympics UAE and Abu Dhabi Athletics Club. Taking place on January 5th from 3:30 PM until 6:00 PM at the Park’s Great Lawn, this event promises guests a day of excitement and inclusivity aiming to celebrate the strength and resilience of People of Determination.

Umm Al Emarat Park’s pioneering spirit is evident in its commitment to creating a space where everyone can come together, participate and celebrate their individuality through sports and activities.

Park visitors can anticipate a variety of Olympic Games, including football, gymnastics, bocce ball, powerlifting and more, while being supported by shadow teachers who will guide the games.

The Park is set to enchant young ones with an Arabic puppet show, redefining emotional expression for children of all abilities. Taking place on the picturesque Park’s Great Lawn from 6:00 PM until 7:00 PM, the puppet show features seven meticulously crafted puppets, each representing a unique emotion and providing a platform for children to explore and express their feelings.

Guests can once again experience the thrill of meeting birds of prey and reptiles at the Animal Barn pop-up and engage with expert handlers with insightful conversations and snap photos, on January 5th and 6th and January 12th and 13th, between 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM.

A lively Clown Show and Twisted Balloons performance is set to captivate the audience this weekend from 6:30 PM till 7:00 PM spreading laughter and joy. As the evening progresses, young guests can participate in a Cardio session tailored for kids, scheduled on January 5th and 6th from 7:30 PM till 8:30 PM at the Park’s Great Lawn, offering a fantastic opportunity for children to stay active.

Those wishing to take part are encouraged to book in advance through the WhatsApp line at +971 589 450 882.

Additionally, “Your Dental Medical Centre” will be offering guests free dental consultation service, along with exclusive giveaways and discount vouchers, on January 5th and 6th from 4:00 PM until 10:00 PM. This event ensures that the Park visitors not only join the athletic and entertaining activities but also have access to valuable health services, creating a well-rounded and inclusive experience for everyone.

This weekend, cinema enthusiasts can anticipate the screening of their favorite movies at Cinema at the Park. Catch “Smurfs: The Lost Village” on Friday, January 5th at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM, followed by “The Boss Baby 2” screening on Saturday, January 6th at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM.

Umm Al Emarat Park invites families to enjoy a weekend filled with engaging activities, fostering a sense of community that celebrates the unique abilities and accomplishments of every person.

To stay updated on all Umm Al Emarat Park news and activities, follow @ummalemaratpark on social media or visit www.ummalemaratpark.ae/ for more information.

About Umm Al Emarat Park

Umm Al Emarat Park, formerly known as Mushrif Central Park, was first opened to visitors in 1982. It is one of the oldest and largest urban Parks in Abu Dhabi, centrally located on 15th Street between Airport Road and Karamah Street. The Park was originally known as Mushrif Park and the entrance was exclusive to ladies and children.

In January 2013, Umm Al Emarat Park was closed for redevelopment over a period of 24 months. The overall design of the new Park honors the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan (May he rest in peace) and his vision of preserving the United Arab Emirates’ cultural and natural history. Furthermore, the vision supports the platform for ‘education through recreation’ for various age groups, opportunities for different community sectors to implement their common goals, promotes an active lifestyle that contributes to a healthy society, and encourages the dynamic local culture, heritage, and tradition. Sustainability has also been a core focus of the Park’s design; the projects team took on the challenge of salvaging over 200 existing mature trees that were over 20 years old. After extensive redevelopment, the Park reopened to the public on March 20th, 2015. The opening weekend attracted a record of 25,000 visitors.

Website: www.ummalemaratpark.ae

Facebook: facebook.com/UmmAlEmaratPark

Twitter: @UmmAlEmaratPark

Instagram: @UmmAlEmaratPark

For media inquiries, please contact:

Weber Shandwick

Hala Kassab

E: hkassab@webershandwick.com

T: +971 2 449 4457