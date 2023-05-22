Dubai, UAE: UM MENAT conquered the MMA Smarties MENA Awards with the ‘Agency of the Year’ title for the second year running, taking home over 21 awards, 16 of which were awarded to their client stc, resulting in the technology company winning, ‘Advertiser of the Year’.

Out of the 35 shortlists, UM secured six golds, ten silvers and five bronze awards. This is no small feat and cements the agency’s position as agency leader in innovation and creativity in the MENAT region, quoted by the RECMA rankings for the last five consecutive years.

Notably, 16 accolades were credited to UM KSA and stc, showing the Saudi market and the technology company are leading the way in driving digital maturity and serving as a catalyst for groundbreaking innovation. The campaigns showcased throughout the evening demonstrated the seamless transition of UM and stc into the realm of dynamic advertising, transcending traditional digital marketing to harness the power of AI. This strategic shift resulted in tangible impact, leveraging chatbots and injecting true AI into their media campaigns.

“The stc team are ambitious and agile, ready to trial, test and move the country into a new marketing sphere. I am proud of our relationship with the client and the team’s attitude. Together we are true collaborative partners and work in a synergy that produces media excellence of awarding-winning standards. The work keeps getting better and better. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the UMers and the stc team for their unwavering commitment and determination to push boundaries,” commented Mohammad Manna, Managing Director at UM KSA.

Maria Poulton, Managing Director at UM UAE, also applauded the exceptional entries at the awards, she commented, "There were so many incredible entries this year. In addition to great work from KSA, our Durex Records and McDonald’s Order Ahead wins really stand out. These innovative campaigns not only harnessed very localized consumer insights, but captured the essence of digital transformation excellence, showcasing the intelligent utilization of real-time data.”

UM MENAT extends its congratulations to its esteemed partners and clients for their extraordinary accomplishments, further solidifying their position as leaders in the industry.

For more information

Felicity Stokes

Regional Director of Marketing and Communications

Felicity.stokes@mbww.com

About UM

UM is a global media agency committed to Futureproofing our clients' businesses for the now and the next. We leverage the transformational power of rich business analytics and real-time intelligence to maximize growth and activate the full consumer journey across content and connections. Our consultative approach and agile model, rooted in diversity, equity and belonging, drive better business outcomes for brands. As the leading global media network in IPG Mediabrands, UM operates in over 100 countries, with more than 3,000 people innovating on a roster of global clients including Accenture, American Express, ExxonMobil, GoPro, Johnson & Johnson, Levi Strauss & Co, Mattel, Sony and Spotify. For more information, please visit https://www.umww.com/.