Abu Dhabi – UAE: His Excellency James Morse, President of Rabdan Academy, welcomed the Right Honourable Oliver Dowden, the UK Deputy Prime Minister, and his accompanying delegation to the Academy’s campus in Abu Dhabi.

The visit featured a substantive meeting attended by the academy’s senior management team, during which Dowden was briefed on Rabdan Academy's 2025 vision and strategic objectives. The discussion highlighted the academy's pivotal role in fostering collaboration and synergy among national institutions, emphasizing its unparalleled global model across safety, security, defence, emergency preparedness and crisis management.

Morse provided a comprehensive overview of the academy’s vision and future goals, highlighting its diverse range of specialized programs in policing, security, defence, business continuity, crime scene analysis, defence engineering, integrated emergency management, intelligence analysis, homeland security, among others.

The delegation was given an extensive tour of the Academy's cutting-edge facilities, showcasing modern classrooms equipped with state-of-the-art learning tools, specialized technical laboratories for hands-on training, healthcare facilities, a richly stocked library, and various academic, research and administrative resources available at the Academy.

About Rabdan Academy:

Rabdan Academy is a government-owned world-class education institution established to coordinate and enhance learning outcomes for organisations and individuals in the Safety, Security, Defence, Emergency Preparedness and Crisis Management (SSDEC) Sectors.

The Academy was officially established under Law No. 7 for 2013, issued by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is accredited by the UAE’s Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) of the Ministry of Education.

The Academy is the first higher education institution in the world specialised in the SSDEC domain that achieves top ‘5 star’ ratings in the 2 categories of Teaching and Employability under the QS Stars University Rating System.

As a unique institution, the Academy provides learning in a dual approach, combining academic and vocational education in one place, whilst recognising prior learning and experience and providing accredited and transferable credit from course to course and job to job. For more information, please visit https://ra.ac.ae/

For Media Enquiries, please contact: Corporate Communications Office (cco@ra.ac.ae)