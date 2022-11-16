Doha, Qatar: – University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST), announced that it has collaborated with Red Hat to create the UDST Red Hat Academy. Red Hat Academy is an open-source, web-deployed and web-managed education program that is designed to provide turnkey curriculum materials to academic institutions to start and sustain an open-source and Linux curriculum program.

Red Hat Academy turns academic institutions into centers for enterprise-ready talent by outfitting them with Red Hat Training. For more than a decade, Red Hat Academy has supplied high schools and institutions of higher education worldwide that have the required technology and support environments, with hands-on instruction, curriculum, labs, performance-based testing, and instructor support. Red Hat Academy’s web-based curriculum helps create competencies through hands-on, performance-based learning and testing.

Dr. Rachid Benlamri, Acting Dean of College of Computing and Information Technology and Vice President, Academic Affairs said: “It gives us great pleasure to be the first University in Qatar to collaborate with Red Hat, a major player in the marketplace. Utilizing Red Hat solutions in our advanced laboratories and workshops will prepare our students for industry positions once they graduate and will ensure our curriculum is aligned with industry standards. Our collaboration with Red Hat today opens the door to many opportunities in the future.”

Adrian Pickering, Regional General Manager MENA at Red Hat said: “Red Hat is committed to deliver impactful solutions with open, hybrid cloud technologies. Our work with the University of Doha for Science and Technology, can help advance the knowledge of Red Hat technologies and solutions and establish in-demand open source skills. By working together, we can help students discover the next generation of open source technologies that solve real-world challenges through Red Hat’s training and certification ecosystem.”

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.