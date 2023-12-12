Doha, Qatar: UDST has recently inaugurated its Central Analysis Lab, an advanced facility equipped with the latest analytical machinery. This lab, a new feature of the University’s continually growing College of Engineering and Technology, aims to fulfill the chemical testing requirements of diverse industries and researchers.

The Central Analysis Lab commits to serving multiple sectors and fields, maintaining the highest quality standards. Its services span across various areas such as energy, environment, food and beverage, construction, agriculture and much more. The lab provides an array of testing solutions, including chromatography, elemental and molecular spectroscopy, and materials testing for construction. Tailored analysis requests are accommodated, adhering to rigorous protocols and international standards like ASTM, ISO, and EPA.

For streamlined and accessible testing and analysis, the Central Analysis Lab has implemented a straightforward lab request system. This system keeps clients updated on their sample and request status throughout the procedure. Following the completion of services, clients are encouraged to provide feedback, enabling the lab staff to continually enhance the service quality and efficiency.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, commented on the launch of the new lab, saying: “As a leading applied national university, UDST has consistently provided cutting-edge services and facilities. These contributions play a crucial role in bolstering the national economy and elevating research and testing to ensure the highest standards. Today marks a significant milestone with the inauguration of the Central Analysis Lab at the College of Engineering and Technology. This new facility is a hub for companies, researchers, and individuals seeking exceptional testing and services.”

Dr. Awni Al-Otoom, Dean of the College of Engineering and Technology, also expressed his delight regarding the opening of the College’s new lab, saying: “We are honored to provide our stakeholders from different fields and disciplines with remarkable scientific and rigorous services” He also assured prospective clients that they can expect the highest level of care when working with the Lab, adding “our knowledgeable and experienced staff is trained to handle samples with precision and ensure accurate and reliable results.”

The College of Engineering and Technology at UDST, recognized for its applied engineering and technical education, continues to be a local and regional leader. The Central Analysis Lab is a testament to the college's commitment to providing top-notch facilities to its students and various industry stakeholders.

​​​​​​About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business Management, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

