Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) recently welcomed a special visit from the Rt. Hon. Nicholas Lyons, the Lord Mayor of the City of London. The visit forged and strengthened ties between UDST and the City of London around their shared commitment to technological and educational advancement, and enabled the University to showcase its innovative approach to education and training specifically around the subjects of banking, fintech, digital communications and cybersecurity.

The delegation included His Excellency Jon Wilks CMG, British Ambassador to the State of Qatar, and other key officials from the British Embassy, Daniel Rathwell, Director of Trade, Investment & UK Export Finance, and Ann-Mhairi Wilson, Senior Commercial Attaché, Investment and Financial Services. The distinguished guests were treated to an exclusive tour of the educational Banking and Fintech Trading Room at UDST's College of Business, followed by a visit to the College of Computing and Information Technology, with special emphasis on its Cybersecurity Lab, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Lab, and the Digital Communication and Media Production (DCMP) Lab.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi, President of UDST, said, “Hosting such an important British delegation is a significant event for us. It gave us the opportunity to highlight UDST's research and practice in pivotal areas like banking, cybersecurity and artificial intelligence, and to provide a vibrant snapshot of the innovative and progressive work undertaken by students and faculty members alike.”

The University’s Banking and Fintech Trading Room in particular, inaugurated in April 2022 as the first of its kind in the region, blends financial theory and practical skills helping to prepare students for the complex world of international finance and trading. The goal is to cultivate students' abilities and expertise in a practical environment, ensuring the graduation of competent individuals able to seamlessly transition into the global business workforce.

The Rt. Hon. Nicholas Lyons, who is the 694th Lord Mayor of the City of London, said, “It is a pleasure to be visiting the LSEG Data and Trading lab at the UDST. Promoting financial literacy and financial inclusion are key elements of my Mayoral theme and it’s great to see this being put into practice here. With the world facing an increasingly challenging economic outlook, equipping everyone with these core skills will be essential in delivering social mobility, empowering the productive power of every consumer and driving future economic growth.”

The visit also served to further build and enhance connections between UDST and the British Embassy, promote a unified approach towards technological and educational advancements, and recognize the impactful research and innovations happening at the University.

University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

