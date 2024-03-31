Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) in collaboration with its Qatari Student Association and Qatar Charity recently undertook a commendable initiative to serve 500 Iftar meals to workers on the university campus. This heartfelt endeavor aimed to express gratitude to the hardworking individuals across various campus divisions such as safety and security, housekeeping, maintenance, civil, and more.

Taking place within the University cafeterias, the enthusiastic students organized the packing and distribution of meals to the workers. This initiative offered students and the UDST community a profound opportunity to grasp the essence of Ramadan, emphasizing the values of kindness, thoughtfulness, and giving back.

Dr. Salem Al-Naemi President of UDST, highlighted the significance of such experiences, stating: “The education our students receive extends beyond academics; we endeavor to cultivate within them a sense of camaraderie, community, and philanthropy, preparing them to positively impact society upon graduation. During the Holy Month of Ramadan in particular, we encourage them to engage in community work and actively contribute to the collective well-being to better understand the great impact of solidarity within our society. We also extend our appreciation to Qatar Charity and our student volunteers who made this event possible.”

During Ramadan, Iftar poses a challenge for many shift workers who are unable to join their families for this traditional meal. UDST sought to show its appreciation for all individuals contributing to campus life, affirming their place within the UDST family.

Mr. Abdulrahman Mohammed Al-Hajri, Director of Programs and Community Development at Qatar Charity, affirmed Qatar Charity's welcoming of partnership with University of Doha for Science and Technology in supplying meals for the initiative. He said: "Iftar holds deep significance for Muslims during the month of Ramadan, symbolizing solidarity and community spirit. We are pleased to collaborate with University of Doha for Science and Technology because it is committed to social issues and continuously supports a culture of volunteering and charitable initiatives among its students."

In the spirit of Ramadan and the values of compassion it embodies, University of Doha for Science and Technology celebrates the success of this collaborative initiative and will continue to foster a culture of empathy and service among its students, faculty, and staff, to make a positive impact and spread goodwill within society.

About University of Doha for Science and Technology:

University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) was officially established by the Emiri Decision No13 of 2022, and it is the first national university that specializes in academic applied, technical, and professional education in the State of Qatar. UDST has over 60 Bachelor’s and Master’s degree programs, diplomas, and certificates. The University houses 5 Colleges: The College of Business, the College of Computing and Information Technology, the College of Engineering and Technology, the College of Health Sciences and the College of General Education in addition to specialized training centers for individuals and companies. UDST is recognized for its student-centered learning and state-of-the-art facilities. Its world-renowned faculty and researchers work on developing the students’ skills and help raise well-equipped graduates who are proudly serving different sectors of the economy and contributing to the achievement of human, social and economic development goals nationally and internationally.

For more information visit:

www.udst.edu.qa

or Follow us on:

UDST Official: Facebook, X, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube