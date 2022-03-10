Today, at a panel discussion hosted by Uber as part of its Uber Ignite talk series, Uber EMEA Head, Anabel Diaz moderated a discussion on mobility and sustainability alongside panelists Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Sami Amin, Senior Director of Operations for Smart Mobility at Careem and Nabeel Zaqqa, Co-founder and Executive Director at Surface Mobility

In line with its global long term sustainable commitments, Uber took the opportunity to announce its first major sustainable goal for the Middle East by setting a target of 1 in 4 trips requested via the Uber app to be emission-free by 2030 in the UAE.

“Addressing environmental concerns is one of Uber’s fundamental objectives. Over the last decade we’ve already made progress against this goal through a number of product and technological innovations. But we recognise that we have a responsibility to do more. Electrifying the trips taken via our platform is our next key environmental priority. So with both drivers and cities in mind, we are making a series of ambitious, inclusive commitments to help with lesser pollution, and cleaner, healthier, more livable cities and here, in the Middle East, we are starting in Dubai.”

“UAE’s modern infrastructure and ambitious goals around renewable energy, specifically the Net Zero Strategy and Energy Strategy 2050, make the UAE an ideal candidate and partner in achieving our sustainability goals in this region,” continued Diaz.

Other key takeaways from the panel highlighted a number of opportunities:

Charging infrastructure: Accessible charging for electric vehicles throughout cities is key to electric vehicle adoption. In order to electrify, the public and private sector must come together to support drivers’ switch to EVs. Regulations to influence behavioral change: To accelerate this transition, the correct policies, legal framework & initiatives must be in place for EV charging infrastructure and the first and last mile mobility. For example, the transition to EVs could be made easier and more affordable for drivers, such as by bringing down the costs of EVs with subsidies and strategic charging deployment in key locations. For first and last mile mobility, connected lanes are a key foundation. Public - private partnerships: Sustainability is best achieved through public-private partnerships. Ride-hailing companies like Uber, carmakers and charging providers can work together to create the conditions for more adoption to electric vehicles and other sustainable options. Decarbonizing Energy Production: Decarbonizing transport networks is key to helping cities build safe, smart, sustainable, and more accessible urban and regional mobility networks. Organizations will need to work with cities to increase ride-sharing access and make electric and shared mobility - including first and last mile - more affordable than owning a car. Policies can reduce transportation emissions by increasing the fuel efficiency of vehicles, reducing the carbon intensity of fuel, or reducing vehicle miles traveled.

Uber has globally committed to becoming a zero emissions platform by 2040 and invested $800m in resources to drivers in the next 5 years to achieve these goals, and ultimately transition to clean energy in partnership with drivers, industry innovators, and governments.

