Al Ain: Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Advisor to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University has sent his congratulations to the faculty and staff of the university for having once again achieved international accreditation by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ (WASC) Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC), for a period of ten years.

WSCUC’s final report commended the UAEU for its strong, capable, and forward-looking senior administrative and academic leadership, its capacity to anticipate and plan for the future, and its embrace of principles and methods that lead to continuous enhancement of academic programs and student learning outcomes. It further commended the UAEU’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which included rapid provision of alternative teaching and learning technologies.

Chancellor Nusseibeh said, “I take this opportunity to thank the entire university community for its collaboration with the accreditation process. I offer my profound gratitude to all who contributed and my praise to the accreditation steering committee, whose strong leadership was highly cited in WSCUC’s report.”

He underlined the immense value added to the UAEU by the WSCUC accreditation process, and he expressed his strong faith in the UAEU community's desire and ability to respond to the WSCUC report’s recommendations for improvement. He said, “This result demonstrates that the UAEU not only adheres to the standards of international accreditation but strives to exceed them. It testifies that we provide an environment that enables educational excellence, fosters research productivity, and ensures operational effectiveness.”

