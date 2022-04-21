Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University published 613 research papers during the first quarter of 2022, according to Scopus databases from January to March 2022, including 101 research publications relating to the United Nations sustainable development goals. It supports one of the most important goals of the UAE University at the local and global levels, which is to enrich society with new sciences and knowledge in various fields to produce scientific research of national and international importance.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at the UAE University, emphasized: “Scientific research is a fundamental pillar at the university. The university supports and builds scientific research and innovation capabilities in many fields by providing the infrastructure that meets the global development of scientific research, in addition to the various research funding opportunities available to researchers including faculty members and university students. He added that scientific papers published in the top journals are one of the most important measures used in evaluating the quality of scientific publications and research outputs. The overall research results are evaluated by the number of publications in a specific period, according to Scopus data.

Prof. Ahmed Murad pointed out: "The UAE University focuses on the quality of research outputs, which are measured by the percentage of scientific research published in top journals. This, in turn, contributes to improving the university's global reputation in support of knowledge and science in addition to the university's global ranking.” According to SJR, 31.6% of research articles were published in the top 10% of journals in the first quarter of 2022, while the percentage of publications in the top 25% of journals reached 66.4 percent.

The College of Science has 137 research articles, the College of Medicine and Health Sciences has 132 research publications, the College of Engineering has 130 research publications, and the College of Business and Economics has 62 research publications. The percentage of publications in major subject areas is as follows engineering with 10.5%, medicine 9.9%, environmental science 7.1%, computer science 6.3%, biochemistry, genetics and molecular biology 6.1%, and social science with 5.4%.

-Ends-