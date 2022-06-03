Al Ain: The United Arab Emirates University has launched the "National Faculty Research Program". This program is within the university initiatives to support scientific research and empower faculty members to achieve distinction in scholarly activities. The Office of the Associate Provost for Research has established an ambitious strategy that provides high-quality infrastructure and capabilities to achieve the desired goals.

Prof. Ahmed Murad - Associate Provost for Research - said: "The National Faculty Research Program" is a national program that contributes to the development of national faculty members in scientific research and enables them to publish the outcomes of their scholarly activities in the most prestigious international top journals. Through this 2-years program, national faculty members in all colleges can receive research grants to conduct advanced studies and investigations in all disciplines. This program aims to highlight Emirati national talents and researchers in various scientific and literary disciplines. This would enhance the university’s image as a research-intensive university producing science and knowledge. This program will also contribute to the national research strategy to achieve sustainability and create a generation of Emirati scientists and researchers.

Prof. Ahmed Murad explained that the university will support the dissemination of the outcomes of research projects at international conferences. UAE University is committed to improving its position as a leading global research university through the engagement of local and international community in research projects and groups that address topics of national strategic priorities and global dimensions.

Prof. Ahmed Murad added: "The United Arab Emirates University is keen to launch effective initiatives that enhance the contribution of faculty members to the community by providing research outcomes based on field studies. These initiatives also contribute to building the national capacity and enhancing research skills through field research work. They also improve the ability to adapt to the rapid changes in science and technology.

Research proposals will be submitted through the on-line grant management system. The submitted proposals will be assessed by the Assistant Deans for Research and Graduate Studies, Directors of Research Centers, the office of the Associate Provost for Research, and followed by the three external international experts. The value of funding for each research project ranges from AED 250,000 for literary, social, and humanities proposals to AED 400,000 for other lab-based research proposals.

UAEU is regularly working to review the progress of the research outcomes of all funded programs, to reflect the university’s vision of building the national capacity and contribute to development and national prosperity for the next fifty years through scientific research.