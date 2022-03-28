Al Ain: The Chemistry Department at the United Arab Emirates University recently published their first MOF entitled “UAEU-50”.

A team led by Dr. Ahmed Alzamly in collaboration with a team at UC Berkeley started their research last year for the Hexagonal Layer Manganese Metal-Organic Framework for Photocatalytic CO2 Cycloaddition to epoxides. Their findings have recently been published on the 3rd of March 2022 at ACS Omega.

The on-going research has been showing positive results since the beginning where UAEU-50 exhibited superior thermal and chemical stability, making it a potential candidate for photocatalytic reaction in the visible-light region. The team has also revealed in the novel that the UAEU-50 can transform up to 90% photocatalytic CO2 conversion to cyclic carbonates in the visible-light.

Dr. Ahmed Alzamly, Associate Professor at the Chemistry Department of UAEU said, “It is my pleasure to announce that our first MOF entitled “UAEU-50” has been published in ACS Omega. It is with deepest gratitude that the University leadership and research office has provided us with great support and generous funding. We are looking forward to producing more unique UAEU MOFs in the future.”