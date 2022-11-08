Al Ain: His Excellency Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to His Highness the President of the UAE and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, met the students who won first places in the second semester competitions for the academic year 2021-2022.

He said: "We are all proud that the UAE University - the University of the Future - has outstanding students who are making more efforts to develop their talents and achieve the university's ambitions in creating a generation equipped with science and knowledge, and able to support national visions in global leadership.".

He added: "We are also pleased that the UAE University has generations of professionals in vital sectors who actively build knowledge economy and participate in research and entrepreneurship to support the UAE leadership's directions in creating sustainable future excellence, leadership and innovation in accordance with the best global practices ".

He praised the student remarkable achievement at the local and global levels, which in turn confirms the university support to its students through academic curricula and research, under the supervision of a distinguished elite of faculty members, all of which contribute to strengthening the important role that the University of the Future is looking forward in leadership and scientific excellence in all fields.

He also commended the female students’ excellent efforts that reflect the leading educational level of the university’s students, and the university’s continuous efforts to support and motivate its students to develop and learn to be always pioneers. Finally, he wishes everyone all the success in all their scientific endeavors.

*Names of the students who won the short story competition:

Shahd Hussein Salem Al-Harthy/ Second Place

Mariam Boulad / Second Place

Hamad Khalifa Mukhtar Al Blooshi/ Second Place

*Names of the students who won the Student Bridge competition:

Khaled Walid Al Kathiri/ First Place

Hussein Ibara Aboudi/ First Place

Samer Mohammad Al Ahmad Al Antabli / First Place

Hind Salem Al Ghaithi/ Second Place

Dania Hassan / Second Place

Kholoud Misfir Al Karbi / Second Place

Reem Hassan Al Nuaimi/ Second Place

*Names of the students who won the ADNOC-Bloomberg Trading Challenge 2022:

Sultan Khaled Ali Saleh Al Breiki/ Second Place

Nasser Jaafar Mohammad Al Riyashi/ Second Place

Abdul Salam Mohammad Mazen Dalo / Second Place

*Names of the students who won the Korean and Arabic comic books translation competition:

Maha Al Mansoori / First Place

Shamael Al Murshidi/ Second Place

Fatima Al Naqbi and Bashayer Al Yafei / Third Plac.

