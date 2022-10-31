Al AIN: The Center for Career Placement and Alumni, in the Office of the Associate Provost for Student Affairs, UAE University, in the Crescent Building, organized “Recruitment Platform for People of Determination” event, which was held at Al-Bustan Hall this morning in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development, in the presence of Ms. Amna Al-Khamiri – Senior Executive of Administrative Services in the Department of Rehabilitation of People of Determination, Ms. Abeer Zaid - a sign language expert from the Ministry of Community Development, Mr. Abdullah Khaled Al Hashemi - Head of the Human Resources Department and a number of faculty members, administrators, and graduates of People of Determination.

Ms. Amna Al Khamiri – Senior Executive of Administrative Services in the Department of Rehabilitation of People of Determination, gave a comprehensive presentation on the "Recruitment Platform for People of Determination", which is provided by the Ministry of Community Development to achieve strategic goals that contribute to enhancing the overall performance of all workers in this field. It also included registration in the platform, which provides the service for people of determination looking for job opportunities. They are asked to show their skills, abilities and experiences, in order to search for job opportunities in the labor market. The platform then transfers them to professions and jobs appropriate to their abilities and capabilities, as well as service to federal, local and private agencies. Therefore, these agencies are requested to submit academic and professional requirements required in the work environment, in order to search for suitable candidates for them.

Mr. Abdullah Al Hashimi, Head of Department of Human Resources Department at the Ministry of Community Development, who is one of a people of determination, presented his personal experience, success story, challenges and development in the career path, and invited graduates from people of determination to work on developing their academic and professional skills to explore available opportunities that are provided by public and private sectors for people of determination.

The Center for Career Placement and Alumni at the UAE University seeks to connect the university graduates with governmental, semi-governmental and private institutions, and introduces students to institutions and requirements of the labor market on the one hand. It also seeks continuous cooperation with many institutions and major companies in the country to provide training programs and high-quality career opportunities that help students to engage and compete in the labor market. The university attaches the importance to building strong, lasting and fruitful relations with public institutions to qualify national staff to contribute to the development and advancement of society.

-Ends-“Recruitment Platform for People of Determination” event, which was held at Al-Bustan Hall this morning in cooperation with the Ministry of Community Development