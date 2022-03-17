Al Ain: The UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in cooperation ‎with the Integrated Transport Centre‏ ‏‎ (ITC) of the ‎Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, ‎has organized an event “R & D for Future of Transport”, ‎with the participation of several directors of strategic ‎companies and relevant institutions. The endeavor is to ‎develop partnerships and promote innovation in the ‎transportation sector.‎

Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research stressed ‎that the UAE University gives scientific research a great ‎priority, and transportation is one of the most important ‎strategic research priorities. The university works to enable ‎this priority through the establishment of the Emirates ‎Center for Mobility Research, which contributes to ‎enhancing the transport-related plans by providing ‎innovative research solutions that contribute to creating a ‎sustainable transport environment. The data indicates that ‎researchers at the UAE University published 340 research ‎papers during the period 2018-2022.‎

He added, "These research focus on autonomous ‎vehicles, electric vehicle mobility, road safety, road ‎accidents, inter-vehicle communication system, and ‎intelligent system on the roads. The research various topics ‎confirm the importance of this vital sector for the next fifty ‎years, and that research and development are important ‎tools that help decision-makers.‎

The Integrated Transport Centre said that the UAE ‎University has always been at the forefront of innovation ‎and creativity in their research, stressing that the University ‎is a strategic partner for the Centre in the research and ‎development field, as well as being involved in creating ‎initiatives and innovative solutions that can contribute to ‎enhancing the future of the transport sector in Abu Dhabi.‎

The ITC praised the role of educational institutions and the ‎nation’s youth in developing transport services, highlighting ‎that research and development is the main pillar in ‎shaping the future and it will further support the ITC’s ‎efforts to build a smart, safe, integrated, and sustainable ‎transport framework that is in line with the wise ‎leadership’s vision, meets the customers’ expectations, ‎and enhances the quality of life for the current and future ‎generations.‎

The ITC relies on its Strategic Transport Evaluation and ‎Assessment Model for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (STEAM+) ‎using multiple media to predict the rates of ‎transport demand. It uses artificial intelligence techniques ‎and big data to support decision-making, guide, and ‎prepare integrated comprehensive plans for the Emirate of ‎Abu Dhabi in line with the leadership vision, which also ‎contributes to achieving sustainable development goals. ‎

The ITC had worked on managing the zero-vision strategy ‎project, under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for ‎Traffic Safety. The strategy was developed in line with the ‎best international practices to accelerate the process of ‎achieving zero deaths, providing a safe and sustainable ‎transport system, and supporting development plans, in ‎partnership with key partners and stakeholders in the ‎public and private sectors.‎