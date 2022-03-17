Al Ain: The UAEU pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, in cooperation with the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi, has organized an event “R & D for Future of Transport”, with the participation of several directors of strategic companies and relevant institutions. The endeavor is to develop partnerships and promote innovation in the transportation sector.
Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research stressed that the UAE University gives scientific research a great priority, and transportation is one of the most important strategic research priorities. The university works to enable this priority through the establishment of the Emirates Center for Mobility Research, which contributes to enhancing the transport-related plans by providing innovative research solutions that contribute to creating a sustainable transport environment. The data indicates that researchers at the UAE University published 340 research papers during the period 2018-2022.
He added, "These research focus on autonomous vehicles, electric vehicle mobility, road safety, road accidents, inter-vehicle communication system, and intelligent system on the roads. The research various topics confirm the importance of this vital sector for the next fifty years, and that research and development are important tools that help decision-makers.
The Integrated Transport Centre said that the UAE University has always been at the forefront of innovation and creativity in their research, stressing that the University is a strategic partner for the Centre in the research and development field, as well as being involved in creating initiatives and innovative solutions that can contribute to enhancing the future of the transport sector in Abu Dhabi.
The ITC praised the role of educational institutions and the nation’s youth in developing transport services, highlighting that research and development is the main pillar in shaping the future and it will further support the ITC’s efforts to build a smart, safe, integrated, and sustainable transport framework that is in line with the wise leadership’s vision, meets the customers’ expectations, and enhances the quality of life for the current and future generations.
The ITC relies on its Strategic Transport Evaluation and Assessment Model for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi (STEAM+) using multiple media to predict the rates of transport demand. It uses artificial intelligence techniques and big data to support decision-making, guide, and prepare integrated comprehensive plans for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi in line with the leadership vision, which also contributes to achieving sustainable development goals.
The ITC had worked on managing the zero-vision strategy project, under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Traffic Safety. The strategy was developed in line with the best international practices to accelerate the process of achieving zero deaths, providing a safe and sustainable transport system, and supporting development plans, in partnership with key partners and stakeholders in the public and private sectors.