“In today’s globalized world, FedEx believes strongly that possibilities for growth come through ease of access and connectivity to new customers and new markets. The FedEx Global Possibilities Award supports our belief that a connected world benefits communities and recognizes the business idea that best exhibits the principles of global connectivity and innovation,” said Sammy Bousaba, managing director of sales of FedEx Express Middle East and Africa. “We are proud to once again be part of the MENA JA Company Program, which prepares young people to step into their future with the skills and knowledge that can help them become responsible and successful entrepreneurs.”

Each year, the award goes to the team whose outstanding business idea is driven by innovation, connectivity to new markets, community development, and sustainability and social responsibility. This year, the winning team “JoinMe” built a digital community to connect like-minded women of different interests and nationalities. This platform is the first of its kind in the region that advocates empowering women through a safe digital community that unleashes the potential to seek opportunities, connect with society, and contribute to economic development. "It is heartening to see the enthusiasm, confidence and knowledge this program creates in students running a business in our hyper-connected world,” added Mr. Bousaba.

