Dubai, United Arab Emirates: (AETOSWire) UAE-based Dulsco’s Outsourcing & Permanent Placement Solutions (OSS) division has signed a channel agreement with Target Recruitment & HR Solutions (Target HR), one of Egypt’s largest human resources companies, to facilitate the placement of candidates.

Dulsco is one of the leading providers for outsourced staffing solutions across the UAE and the Gulf region, while Target HR commands more than 50% of the HR outsourcing market in Egypt. Under the agreement, the two organisations will be able to outsource services on behalf of one another in their respective countries.

The endeavor holds myriad benefits for both companies, as well as for job seekers, including enabling the companies to establish a presence in untapped markets, allowing for the provision of outsourced staffing services across geographic regions, and sharing valuable insights into regional job seeking trends.

Commenting on the partnership, Tiago Costa, Chief Operating Officer – Outsourcing and Permanent Placement at Dulsco, said: “Our partnership with Target HR fortifies our strategy for international expansion and to supply customers with a diverse range of quality staffing solutions that best meet their requirements. We believe that the agreement offers tremendous potential for both parties to expand their reach. This is another solid step towards strengthening relationships and building a robust partner network.”

Mohamed El Derwy, Chief Executive Officer at Target HR added: “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Dulsco and to leverage their experience and longevity in the industry. With the sets of goals in common, Dulsco & Target will strive to work towards achieving the best results and provide tailored solutions for our clients through up-coming collaboration offerings. This partnership will pave the way for strategic and comprehensive solutions for our clients”

Together, the organizations will use their expertise and versatile HR offerings to deliver end-to-end staff management solutions across the UAE and Egypt.

