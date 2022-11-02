Al Ain – The Special Education Department, College of Education, at the UAE University, organized a “Special Education” Day, which highlights the most important programs offered at the undergraduate and graduate levels, in addition to honoring the winners of the 1st “Inspirational Teacher Award”, which highlights the achievements and roles of special education teachers, and support for people of determination through the best methods and practices that support students of determination and develop their abilities and skills.

In the strategic partnership with the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, His Excellency Abdullah Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said that the teacher plays a significant role in building nations, that is highly appreciated and respected by various groups of society for his/her role in education and dedication to promote and build the student values and personality. He added that we appreciate all workers in the field of special education for their role and outstanding work for the benefit of people of determination. He also praised at the same time the role of the College of Education at the UAE University in graduating Emirati staff specialized in the special education being the strategic partner of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination. In addition, there is an urgent need in the educational field to attract the largest number of male students in special education, as the Zayed organization strongly supports this approach. The Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination appreciates that The UAE University plays a role in serving people of determination and its positive contributions in providing quality academic programs, especially in the field of graduate studies, and developing scientific research capabilities, producing and supporting knowledge and national development. He pointed out that the joint cooperation between the two sides resulted in building the first Emirati adaptive behavior scale at the national level through the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates University and the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, which will continue in the future in order to support our people of determination.

He praised, appreciated and encouraged the College of Education students and graduates and their humanitarian mission in providing care and support for people of determination.

Dr. Hala Elhoweris, Acting Dean of the College of Education, stressed the importance of the role of the Special Education Department in the College of Education at the UAE University, which is considered one of the important academic departments. The College of Education’s goal is to meet educational needs in line with the national agenda set by the UAE wise leadership, which aims to provide quality education to the students, as the College offers academic programs focusing on effective education, so that all students can realize new educational concepts, acquire the best teaching skills and educational leadership, in addition to professional development programs that help develop teaching skills and improve school performance.

In this context, the Special Education Department female students presented the different academic disciplines of the Special Education Department, in which they explain the most important teaching and remedial skills and methods in supporting people of determination. In addition, the college announced and honored the winners of the " Inspirational Teacher" Award: Fatima Sabah Al Muhairbi won first place, Salha Ali Al Zeyoudi won second place, and Noura Abdullah Al Neyadi won third place.

-Ends-