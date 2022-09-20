Al Ain: The National Academy of Inventors (NAI) and the Intellectual Property Owners Association (IPO) announced the Top 100 Worldwide Universities Granted U.S. Utility Patents in 2021, based on data obtained by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Prof. Ahmed Murad, the Associate Provost for Research, stated that with 33 new patents granted to faculty members and researchers from the USPTO in 2001, the United Arab Emirates University (UAE) is the only University in the United Arab Emirates that is included in the list of Top 100 globally based on the US granted Patents. The university is also ranked 90 globally.

In addition to the 33 patents granted from the USPTO, 10 patents were also granted in other countries. The patents were in different fields including, among others, medical disciplines, information technology, renewable energy, and water resources.

Prof. Ahmed reported that this new achievement of UAEU in scholarly activities and innovation reflects the university's efforts to support and encourage all faculty members and inventors through the development of an excellent research environment. He added that the university's efforts are based on the 2021 UAE vision to become among the most innovative countries globally and to ensure the quality of life and national prosperity. The efforts of the UAE university are also aligned with the national agenda and strategic directions.

Represented by the Office of the Associate Provost for Research, UAEU has developed an integrated strategy to support scholarly activities and innovation as well as the development of awareness among the university community on the importance of the protection of intellectual properties. The University has established the proper policy and procedures that support scholarly and innovation activities.

Prof. Ahmed praised the efforts of all faculty members, researchers, and inventors who contributed to this remarkable achievement. He added all university departments and units are working collaboratively to promote research and innovation at the UAEU.