Dubai, UAE: As part of its role in regulating the maritime sector in the UAE, the Maritime Administration at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Croatian Register of Shipping (CRS). As per the agreement, MOEI will recognise CRS to issue maritime statutory certificates and carry out all necessary survey works to ensure the eligibility of ships to sail safely. As a result of this recognition, all classification societies under the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) are accredited by the UAE. The MoU was signed by Capt. Abdulla Darwish Al Hayyas, Director of Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and Damir Roje, General Manager, the Croatian Register of Shipping. A number of officials from both sides were present.

CRS is one of the oldest classification societies in the maritime sector. It dates back to the 19th century when the Austrian Veritas was founded in 1858, which later changed its name to the Adriatic Veritas. The Yugoslav Register of Shipping was founded in 1949. When Croatia separated from Yugoslavia in 1992, the classification society became the Croatian Register of Shipping. It is a member of the IACS, which includes the world's leading classification societies.

Sheikh Nasser Al Qasimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Regulations at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, said, "By recognising the Croatian Register of Shipping, we continue our cooperation with major international classification societies accredited by the International Association of Classification Societies. This will enable the UAE’s maritime sector, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, to enhance its control over the seaworthiness of national ships. This makes the UAE one of the few maritime hubs across the globe where ship owners are able to choose classification certifications that suit their operational requirements and insurance needs, as well as the regions in which their ships operate. They may need to deal with specific classification societies that are preferred in those regions. There is no doubt that the Croatian Register of Shipping is one of the most prominent classification societies in the world with a history of over 200 years. With its presence in the UAE, we will enhance the technical capabilities of the maritime classification sector, and increase the adoption of new and innovative standards for building and maintaining ships, as well as maritime facilities.”

Enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE’s maritime sector

Al Qasimi added, "The presence of leading classification societies in the nation is a testament to the importance of the UAE’s maritime sector, which is one of the most active in the region. The national maritime sector has qualitative capabilities that include over 20 commercial seaports, and a number of the region’s key oil exporting terminals. The UAE’s ports welcome over 25,000 commercial ship visits every year, all of which need the services of classification societies for inspections to renew insurance documents and other transactions that require global expertise to prove the ship’s eligibility to sail. The UAE is also home to a few of the most prominent shipyards that need the support of international classification societies to ensure that they follow the latest specifications and standards in the ships they build.”

Damir Roje, General Manager, Croatian Register of Shipping said, "It is a great achievement to be recognised by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, which is known worldwide for its commitment to the highest technical standards in classification and accreditation. For us, the UAE is a gateway to the Middle Eastern market. Its ports are one of the busiest in the region, which allows us to receive and serve a large number of ships from neighbouring countries. The UAE has also contributed a lot towards the elevation of maritime standards through its membership in the Executive Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) under Category B. Our cooperation with the Ministry will have a major role in improving the standards of the IMO, and in turn, the global maritime sector.”

In addition to providing classification and certification services, CRS is known for its great research and development efforts, and for innovating new technologies and products in various areas of the industry. This improves international standards, and provides an added value for customers by ensuring the best quality in ship building and maintenance. In addition to a long history in classifying warships used by the armed forces, CRS has extensive experience in classifying luxury yachts and commercial ships as well.