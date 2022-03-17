UAE: As part of the Year of the 50th celebrations, the UAE's Golden Jubilee Committee announces its latest initiative, Faces to Watch. The initiative invites those who call the UAE home to submit stories of them working towards realising projects that positively impact the UAE's future. The campaign focuses on the untold stories of individuals who are playing an influential part in shaping the UAE's present and contributing to UAE Centennial 2071. Communities across the Emirates are encouraged to submit their projects before Thursday, March 24 via email at contact@UaeYearOf.ae.

Faces to Watch will serve as a guide and depository of all the projects set to shape the UAE in the near future. The projects can be within various disciplines such as Sustainability, Food Security, Art, Culture, Fintech, and other creative fields. Furthermore, Faces to Watch aims to increase the awareness of the audience's projects to facilitate further collaboration between the various private and public stakeholders.

All submissions will be published on the Year of the 50th website and highlighted on its social media channels. Open to everyone that calls the UAE home, the campaign seeks to receive submissions that include the name of the candidate, age, project name, about the project, including the time that it took or is taking the individual to realise the project and the potential launch date.

Faces to Watch is the latest initiative by the UAE Golden Jubilee Committee, which governs year-long initiatives, activities and grand celebrations that engage all those who call the UAE home. The Year of the 50th concludes its initiatives by the end of March 2022.