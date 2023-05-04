The Federal Reserve of the United States raised the interest rates by 25 basis points, to a range of 5% to 5.25%, the highest level since 2007. The rate was in line with market expectations, making it the US Fed’s tenth consecutive rate hike to combat inflation and restore price stability.



Most central banks in the GCC follow the Fed's policy rate moves due to their currencies being pegged to the US dollar. The UAE Central Bank will also increase its base rate for the overnight deposit facility (ODF) by a quarter of a percentage point to 5.15 per cent, from 4.9 per cent, effective from Thursday.



Higher interest rates are typically negative for the economic growth, but UAE due to strong demographics, strategic location, diversification, thriving tourism is better positioned to absorb rate hikes than other major economies.



Goinv forward, the impact of the Federal Reserve's extensive 500 basis points tightening since March 2022 holds greater significance than any potential future rate hikes. Hence, the Fed is expected to pause and examine the influence of the numerous rate hikes on the job market, inflation, and overall economic conditions before considering any further steps. This was also reflected in FOMC statement where the Fed omitted its prior language saying “some additional policy firming” may be warranted.



According to Bloomberg, markets are expecting the first cut in July 2023 followed by the next rate cut in September 2023. The Fed funds rate is projected to end the year at 4.14%.



CME Fed watch tool suggests there is a ~75% probability of at least 25 bps rate cut in September 2023.