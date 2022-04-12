Dubai, UAE: The UAE-based Utico, signed a Water Purchase Agreement (WPA) with the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC) following the winning of a contract to develop an independent desalination project in Ghubra in the Muscat Governorate.

In a statement, Utico, which is the Middle East’s leading full service utility and the only private water and power company in the UAE, said the Ghubra project will supply 20,000 M3/d potable water to OWWSC at the lowest water tariff ever in Oman.

“The winning of the Ghubra desalination project in Muscat is a milestone for Utico and a clear evidence of the company’s ability to achieve sustainable returns for its shareholders, in addition to achieving efficiencies in long-term government concessions,” said Mr. Hussain Allawati, CEO, Global, Utico.

He said the Ghubra desalination project also pointed to the UAE-based company’s appetite to expand its investments and operations across the region, which has been made possible thanks to Utico’s innovative approach and integrated model that includes all elements in the value-chain in sustainable water generation and supply.

The company will deploy innovative, strategic and sustainable production practices in the development of the Oman project in an environment-friendly manner with the use of green electricity.

Utico will develop the Ghubra project at a highly efficient and affordable economic scale with optimal use of renewable energy. The company said it is also aligning with Oman government long-term strategy by supporting Oman's 2040 vision through investments into diversified base of projects in the utilities sectors including IWPs, ISTPs, sustainable IPPs as well as related infrastructure projects.

The statement said Utico’s aim is to add value to the Omani water sector in a sustainable manner, in turn leading to knowledge transfer and contributing to the Sultanate’s social and economic progress.

“Winning the Ghubra project emphasize Utico’s growth and expansion strategy across the region and beyond the UAE. Over the years, Utico has been able to create a niche for itself in the utility sector as a full-spectrum entity with an end-to-end industry perspective and services spanning from production to transmission and distribution with a customer-centric focus,” said Mr. Ali Al Darwish, CEO Utico , Utico.

The company has constantly proven its ability to innovate and maintain its unique business model despite global economic fluctuations, supporting and enabling its customers and partners to adopt and expand sustainability practices across the region.

Utico is a leading private utility company in the United Arab Emirates. It was founded in 2005. It has since developed into a fully integrated privately owned utility provider. It is the Middle East’s largest major full service private utility. It is also the only private sector utility in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Utico is part of the US$2.8 billion business conglomerate, RMB Group, based in Abu Dhabi and its business spans water supply, desalination, waste water treatment solutions, power generation and transmission as well as solar. Investors in Utico include sovereign government entities from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Sultanate of Oman and Brunei. Utico has over 500 km. of water network. It also owns a first-of-its-kind 58 km. Ras Al Khaimah- Sharjah inter-emirates 50 MIGD water pipeline connecting the entire Northern Emirates across Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman and Sharjah. It also owns approximately 33 KV power transmission line and over 250 km. of 11 KV power network. Utico services across an area of 700 sq.km.