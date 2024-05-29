One of the world’s top ranked research scientists in mental health and neuroscience, is teaming up with mentl – the mental health consultancy advocacy platform based in the UAE – to help companies embrace well-being.

Dr Brendon Stubbs, a visiting professor at University of Vienna, and senior researcher King’s College London, is one of the most highly cited academics globally, particularly focused on the link between mental and physical health.

He has advised the World Health Organization, NHS England, Public Health England, and multiple public and private organisations on policy and practice, carrying out major research projects in partnership with global sports brand Asics.

Now Dr Stubbs is teaming up with mentl [mentl.space] as it expands its offering to the private sector across the Gulf. The scientist’s primary focus will be supporting on:

Evidence-based evaluation of employee wellbeing

Recommendations & implementing well-being programs

Evaluation of existing well-being programs

Scott Armstrong, founder of mentl, said: “As mental health awareness month reminds us of the importance of well-being, I’m delighted that Dr Stubbs is bringing his globally-renowned experience to support our conversations with companies across the Gulf.

“This is an exciting month for mentl as we unveil an expansion of our mission, not only to foster more open conversations and tackle the stigma of mental health, but also to help directly, blending our services with leading partners to make a real difference inside companies. We’ll be announcing a raft of new initiatives and alliances in the coming months.

“We’re also delighted that Dr Stubbs has agreed to be a judge in this year’s ‘the mentl awards 2024’ which this year is open to entries from across the GCC and the wider Middle East. We’ll be opening that for entries very soon.”

As well as ‘the mentl awards’, mentl also tackles the stigma of mental health through content including ‘the mentl space’ podcast, which has featured the likes of Dr Stubbs, New York Times best-selling author Dr Ramani Durvasula, and Thomas Erikson, one of the world’s leading authors on workplace relationships.

Dr. Stubbs said: “This exciting partnership is a testament to the growing importance of mental health advocacy in the region. I love mentl’s mission to open up conversations and believe, as mentl does, that together we thrive.”

About mentl

mentl is an advocacy platform dedicated to de-stigmatising mental health through education, resources, and community support via mentl.space, ‘the mentl space’ podcast available on spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts and Apple Podcasts, the mentl awards, and numerous community events.

