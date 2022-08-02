A global offering for population genomics and life science R&D programs powered by AWS

UAE: -G42 Healthcare, an Abu Dhabi-based leading health tech company and a subsidiary of artificial intelligence and cloud computing company G42, has announced a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to develop new global genomics, proteomics, and biobanking service.

The collaboration announced at the BIO International Convention in San Diego, California, will aim to bring global access to G42 Healthcare's world-leading next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and data analytics capabilities to governments, population genome programs, and life science initiatives across the world. Representatives from G42 Healthcare and AWS attended the signing ceremony.

Transitioning from localized biological samples tucked away in biobanks to high-quality omics data and insight at scale is transforming population health, precision medicine, life science R&D, and agriculture. Unlocking the potential of such bioresource is costly and complex, needing major investment and often hard to get expertise. The G42 Healthcare - AWS initiative is about enabling this value swiftly, safely, reliably, and in an affordable way.

G42 Healthcare owns the region’s largest Omics Centre of Omics Excellence in Abu Dhabi, which can deliver over 500,000 whole-genome sequences per year.

Ashish Koshy, G42 Healthcare’s CEO said: “Abu Dhabi is just a 4-hour flight away from about 33% of the world, and 80% of the world is reachable with an 8-hour flight. Our experience in facilitating the world’s most comprehensive population genomics initiative in Abu Dhabi showcases our deep understanding of how to deliver at scale, from sample management to advanced analytics. Our goal with AWS is to take the capabilities that have taken years and significant resources to build, global and at speed. This means working towards what we believe will be a globally first, competitive, immediately deployable, and modular end-to-end service. Our offering aims to leverage the extensive omics data management and bioinformatics solutions hosted globally on AWS at our customers' fingertips. For us and AWS, this collaboration is about much more than data; it’s about value.”

Jens Dommel, Head of Public Sector Healthcare, EMEA, Amazon Web Services said: "The cooperation between G42 Healthcare and AWS is an exciting milestone to provide on-demand service for multi-omics data globally. Governments and researchers can benefit from democratized access to next-generation sequencing, proteomics, and data analytics, supported by the most flexible and secure cloud computing environment available today."

The BIO International Convention provided the backdrop for the collaboration to be created, as it hosts the largest gathering of decision-makers from the biotechnology industry. The event’s objective of bringing industry leaders, governments, R&D organizations, biobank operators, and pharmaceutical heavyweights together to foster collaboration is exemplified through this collaboration between G42 Healthcare and AWS.

About G42 Healthcare

G42 Healthcare, a leading health-tech company, is on a mission to develop a world-class healthcare sector in the UAE and beyond, by harnessing data and advanced medical technologies to unlock the potential of personalized and preventative care and transforming the traditional healthcare ecosystem. G42 Healthcare has built Biogenix Labs, UAE’s first COVID-19 accredited large-scale throughput laboratory, facilitated the 4Humanity clinical trials, the world’s first phase three trial for inactivated vaccine against COVID-19 with over 43,000 volunteers from 125+ nationalities across the pan-Arab region, established the region’s first dedicated contract research organization (IROS) for conducting clinical research with and for local populations, supported UAE’s healthcare authorities on the national vaccination implementation, conducted research into new vaccines and drug therapies, and built the Center of Omics Excellence, the region’s largest and most technologically advanced Omics facility in terms of technology coverage, automation, computational capacity, and throughput. It can deliver around 40,000 whole genome sequences per month, along with cutting-edge clinical genomics and proteomics.

For further information on G42 Healthcare, visit http://www.g42healthcare.ai.

About AWS

For over 15 years, Amazon Web Services has been the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud offering. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any cloud workload, and it now has more than 200 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, virtual and augmented reality (VR and AR), media, and application development, deployment, and management from 84 Availability Zones within 26 geographic regions, with announced plans for 24 more Availability Zones and eight more AWS Regions in Australia, Canada, India, Israel, New Zealand, Spain, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

