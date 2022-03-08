Dubai: On 28 February 2022, a Monday morning, almost a 100 people gathered at Capital Club Dubai to hear a fascinating conversation between His Excellency Abdulla Bin Touq, Minister of Economy, UAE and His Excellency Amir Hayek, Israeli Ambassador to the UAE. The event was moderated by Waleed Saeed Al Awadhi, Chief Operating Officer, Dubai Financial Services Authority.

It all started on 15 September 2020, when the UAE and Israel announced a historic normalization agreement that is transforming the Middle East. The Abraham Accords illustrate the similar and powerful values that the United Arab Emirates and Israel share when it comes to creating a brighter future for the region and expanding opportunities for youth.

The camaraderie and open dialogue between H.E. Minister of Economy and H.E. Ambassador of Israel, felt like two friends were coming together after a long separation. “The Abraham Accords gave us an opportunity to move our relation from darkness into the light, and this is very significant,” expressed H.E. Hayek, adding, “thanks to the courage of the great leaders of the UAE.”

H.E. Ambassador of Israel’s move to Abu Dhabi was almost nostalgic. “My parents were born in Iraq, and so my childhood was immersed in Arabic culture, language and music. When I came to the UAE, I felt like I had come to visit my cousins. I felt I had come home.”

The UAE shifted gears after the visit of the Pope in 2019 and the launch of the Mars probe in 2020, moving away from politics in the region and instead focussing on an economic path to peace and prosperity. "When my nine-year-old daughter asked me about the Abraham Accords, I told her this was for the peace and prosperity of future generations, for the youth of both our nations. This is vital and very important," emphasised H.E. Bin Touq.

Responding to the moderator, Al Awadhi’s question about the impact of the Abraham Accords on business relationships and trade, H.E. Ambassador of Israel believes that the cooperation between both countries will bring tremendous economic power with the governments needing to build the infrastructure that will bring businesses together, who will then create the impact to make the world better – in food security and aggrotech, healthcare and medical equipment, education and software, telecom, water and energy.

“The impact in numbers has been US$1.4bn in the last 18 months, that too during the pandemic. We expect this to increase, to at least US$6.5bn in the next decade, on a conservative side,” expressed H.E. Bin Touq, adding, “however the impact is more than financial. This partnership is vital on many levels.”

The last 18 months has seen the emergence of over 60 MOUs and bilateral trade agreements. Some noteworthy examples are Mubadala’s $1bn investment in Israel in Tamar Gas Field, Mazdar and Israel’s EDF renewables to explore renewable energy opportunities, DP World’s MoUs on trade links with Israel, Dubai Diamond Exchange agreement with Israeli Diamond Exchange, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) and the Weizmann Institute of Science (WIS) Joint Program for Artificial Intelligence Research, DIFC’s Fintech Hive with Israel Fintech Aviv, etc.

“We will see more connectivity and some big airlines are going to announce direct flights soon. We cannot prosper trade, businesses, and technology without getting people moving between the two nations,” said H.E. Bin Touq.

“Since the airspace between the two counties opened up, over 300,000 Israelis have visited the UAE,” said H.E. Hayek, adding, “We would like to see more Emiratis visit Israel, and with our summer being cooler, this is a good to spend your holiday.”

On a more serious note, H.E. Hayek expressed the importance of people meeting and connecting, via tourism, to understand each other’s culture, learn to respect and trust each other. “The rest will come later. Business is built on trust and relationships. This is not a sprint, but a marathon and over time we will see a natural growth of Israeli and UAE companies.”

On Al Awadhi’s query about challenges and opportunities, both speakers responded with a positive perspective on the synergies already in progress, such as the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) which will be launched soon. “The CEPA is between eight nations,” said H.E. Bin Touq, “and we have already signed with India, and hope Israel is next. It will reduce custom duties, put IP framework in place, bring in more R&D plans, etc.”

Talking about R&D, H.E. Hayek explained that to bring in more SME partnerships, a joint fund of US$100mn (US$50mn from each side) was set up. No Israeli or UAE company would receive this financial assistance by themselves, but only together. This is an incentive to help SMEs from each country find the right collaborations to grow and expand.

As H.E. Bin Touq explained, many synergies naturally exist between the two nations, and it is time to leverage partnerships. “I was once asked by a journalist, how Israel would benefit from this agreement. My response was that Israel is well known for being an excellent startup nation, but UAE as a gateway to the region, is the scale up nation.”

Both speakers shared that the spirit of consensus is palpable in both nations in support of the Abraham Accords, and their call to action to their countrymen is to get to know each other, respect and build trust. Cultural and educational exchanges, and brining the youth together was considered a high priority.

Appreciating the question from a Club member, regarding the impact on business if there was a serious event or disagreement between UAE and Israel in the future, both speakers were candid in their response. “The CEPA will cover how we can resolve disputes, and this is very important for government and business,” H.E. Bin Touq replied, assuring, “Legal teams on both sides are making sure every sentence is measured and it is hard work for the negotiators, but you will see the evidence once it is announced and later ratified.”

“We are sovereign nations, each committed to this relationship. And just as we have disagreements with our spouses, we will have with each other as well,” H.E. Hayek said with conviction, adding, “It will not affect business. We will agree to disagree and move forward.”

This was a Monday morning at Capital Club that will be remembered for a long time, with a hope for many more candid conversations that inspire peace and prosperity through partnerships, between business, people, and nations.

