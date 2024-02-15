UAE: United Arab Emirates, 15 February 2024: Emirates Global Aluminium, the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside oil and gas, has partnered with beverage can-makers Crown and CANPACK to launch Every Can Counts, an innovative campaign that aims to encourage consumers to recycle used aluminium drink cans, boosting the circular economy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Every Can Counts is a leading global awareness programme for drink can recycling. The UAE chapter, which held its first public events during COP28, is the third non-European chapter after Brazil and the USA. The programme already operates in 21 countries, to inspire, encourage and empower people to recycle their drink cans wherever they are, with a focus on out-of-home consumption and collection. The campaign runs educational and recreational activations at festivals, beaches and other popular places.

UAE citizens and residents each on average consume more than 60 aluminium drink cans every year - some 660 million aluminium beverage cans in total annually. Only a third are currently recycled, compared to over 95 per cent in leading recycling countries. More than 440 million aluminium cans currently end up in UAE landfill sites annually.

The fate of used aluminium beverage cans is often decided by individual consumers’ choices whether to put their used can in a recycling bin.

Aluminium is infinitely recyclable. Recycling aluminium takes 95 per cent less energy than making new metal, and generates only a fraction of the greenhouse gas emissions.

and global aluminium industry leaders set a target to reach at least 80 per cent aluminium beverage can recycling by 2030 and near 100 per cent by 2050. Recycling all used aluminium beverage cans globally would save 60 million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions every year.

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said: “Infinite recyclability is one of many reasons why aluminium is essential for the development of a more sustainable society. Aluminium is already one of the world’s most recycled materials, but too much of this valuable material is still thrown away. Increasing recycling requires supportive government policies and the development of infrastructure. It also depends on individuals making the right decisions every day about how to dispose of items they no longer need. We are excited about the potential of Every Can Counts to improve aluminium beverage can recycling rates in the UAE.”

Bartlomiej Wojdylo, Sustainability Director Europe at Canpack said: “For CANPACK, sustainability is a core responsibility. Aluminium beverage cans are the most recycled packaging in the world, and we know from countries like Brazil that it is possible to collect and recycle all cans. We would like to see this fantastic performance replicated in other countries. By supporting Every Can Counts in UAE, we want to inspire consumers to recycle more.”

Sandrine Duquerroy-Delesalle, Director Sustainability & External Affairs at Crown Holdings, said: “We are excited to see the expansion of Every Can Counts to the UAE, after supporting it in other countries since its launch more than a decade ago. Circularity is a key element of our sustainability and we know we have the best package and material to keep delivering it. It is great to see the industry working all together to keep the cycle going.”

David Van Heuverswyn, Director Every Can Counts Europe, said: “I am delighted that Every Can Counts has just been launched in the UAE thanks to a new partnership between the aluminium industry and local drink can producers. Our vision of empowering people to recycle their aluminium drink cans wherever they consume them can now spread in a new region. We are fully committed and ready to make a positive change in the UAE.”

At COP28, Every Can Counts emphasised the event’s theme of ‘Actionism’ by showcasing a large PixelCan art installation created from over 2,000 aluminium drink cans. Displayed at the Sustainability Entrance, the artwork depicted a young woman holding Planet Earth, symbolising the significant impact of simple actions like can recycling on environmental sustainability.

The programme also deployed recycling ambassadors at COP28 with QR-coded backpacks, actively promoting on-the-spot recycling and highlighting aluminium’s sustainable packaging properties.

Last year, EGA formed the UAE Aluminium Recycling Coalition which brings together Crown and Canpack, as well as beverage producers and waste management companies to increase the rate of aluminium recycling in the country. EGA has started construction of the UAE’s largest aluminium recycling facility in Al Taweelah. The plant, which will have a capacity of 170 thousand tonnes per year. Construction is expected to take three years.