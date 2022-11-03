Dubai: The United Arab Bank organized today a special event in celebration of “UAE National Flag Day” at UAB Headquarters in Sharjah.

During the event, our CEO Shirish Bhide raised the UAE Flag in the presence of UAB Management and Staff. The celebration reflected the participants’ love and loyalty for the UAE and its wise leadership.

Mr. Bhide commented: “I have the honor to join my colleagues to raise the UAE’s flag. Through this occasion, we would like to renew our commitment to develop and support UAE’s economy and we reaffirm our loyalty and express our gratitude to the wise leadership of this great country”.

-Ends-