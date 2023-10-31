The fitness event is part of the renowned 30 x30 | Dubai Fitness Challenge which promotes 30 minutes of exercise for 30 days

Dubai: U by Emaar, the esteemed loyalty program known for offering preferential rates, rewards, benefits, and privileges, is set to ignite the fitness spirit in Dubai with an exciting fitness hub at the iconic Viewing Point in Dubai Creek Harbour. This one-week fitness extravaganza, taking place from November 6 to November 12, is part of the eagerly awaited 30 x30 | Dubai Fitness Challenge—a month-long celebration of fitness and wellness.

About U by Emaar:

U by Emaar is Emaar Group's unique customer loyalty program that offers exclusive privileges, rewards, and benefits across a diverse range of offerings, including luxury hotels, fine dining, entertainment, wellness, entertainment, shopping, and much more. The program is designed to enhance the lifestyle of its members by providing them with exceptional experiences and exclusive access to Emaar's world-class portfolio of assets.About VEO:VEO is the latest addition to Emaar's portfolio of brands, dedicated to promoting fitness, well-being, and health. VEO aims to provide unique and innovative fitness experiences to its customers, making it easier for individuals to lead healthier and more active lives.

