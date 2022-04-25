MHD ACERE has announced the recent opening of the 8th branch of the TyrePlus service centers in Oman. This branch comes as an addition to a successful franchise serving various areas in the Sultanate such as Muscat, Sohar, Sur, among others. Located in the heart of bustling Nizwa, the one-stop-shop is set to serve a broad cross-section of the community in the city and neighboring areas. The branch was inaugurated by Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, the CEO of MHD ACERE On Tuesday March 22, 2022.

Like its counterparts all over Oman, the TyrePlus branch in Nizwa offers various services to car owners, such as general car check, car battery replacement, nitrogen tyre inflation service, car tyres fitment balancing, wheel alignment, puncture repair, and more. Other services like car oil change and car AC gas refill will also be included soon. Apart from physically visiting TypePlus outlets, customers can now book appointments online through the TyrePlus website in any of the available branches. Visit https://www.tyreplus-me.com/en/oman for more details.

Represented by MHD ACERE in Oman, the TyrePlus network has witnessed rapid growth, attracting car owners with its top quality service, global brand names, highly competitive prices, and efficient world standard operations. On this occasion Mr. Mohsin Hani Al Bahrani, CEO of MHD ACERE comments: “We are pleased to witness the growth of the TyrePlus network in Oman. Our cooperation with Michelin has been an incredible one, providing high quality services to our valuable customers. At MHD ACERE we are committed to keep improving and expanding our footprint to serve different areas in Oman.”

Since its deployment in 2002, TyrePlus has been catering to its customers all over the world. TyrePlus is a one-stop-shop offering you a wide choice of major tire brands, lubricants, batteries, suspension and braking systems. It has a presence in 26 countries with over 1600 franchises, a network certified by Michelin, and continues to roll forward. Combining high quality products, skilled and knowledgeable technicians and multiple pit stops, TYREPLUS offers unmatched levels of service so that you can enjoy a safe and comfortable ride.

MHD ACERE is a renowned name among the top contributors in the Omani private sector. With establishments that span the country, MHD ACERE has attracted various world-class brands in fields like automotive, construction equipment, and renewable energy and successfully introduced their products and services to the Omani Market.

