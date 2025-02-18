Drilling waste management specialist, TWMA, has announced a landmark partnership with a multinational energy operator for its inaugural exploration project in Egypt. Located offshore in the Mediterranean Sea, the project represents a significant milestone and highlights the expanding potential of Egypt's natural gas reserves, as well as TWMA’s commitment to expansion across the region.

Commencing in October 2024, the two-year contract sees TWMA providing comprehensive onshore waste management services from its Alexandria waste processing facility and recently opened offices in Cairo. The scope of work includes the management, transportation, treatment, and disposal of all waste streams including drill cuttings, and features oil recovery through TWMA’s award-winning RotoMill** technology. Additionally, it involves tank cleaning and other cargo carrying units for supply vessels.

The project aligns with the Egyptian government’s vision to enhance natural gas supplies to meet increasing local domestic and industrial demand, expanding export capabilities and the Egyptian economy on a wider scale.

The collaboration also lays the foundation for future initiatives between TWMA and the operator, with potential opportunities for offshore processing of drilling waste and other high-potential projects.

This contract follows TWMA’s recent $70 million contract win in the Middle East with a leading UAE operator, reaffirming the company’s commitment to expanding its operations across the Middle East and North Africa region.

Commenting on the partnership, TWMA’s CEO Halle Aslaksen said: “We’re thrilled to embark on this collaboration and contribute to the economic and industrial development of Egypt’s energy sector. TWMA looks forward to a successful partnership that will pave the way for future opportunities in Egypt and across the region. We have worked in collaboration with this operator for over 20 years through various successful projects, and we look forward to continuing this trusted relationship as we embark on our first exploration project in Egypt.”

About TWMA

Headquartered in Dyce, Aberdeen, TWMA is the world’s drilling waste specialist, pioneering the best solutions and technology to turn waste into value. Developing safe and efficient solutions for the transfer, storage and processing of drilling waste, slops and other associated materials generated from drilling operations, TWMA supports a portfolio of global clients to reduce carbon emissions, improve safety, and remain compliant with local legislation.