Dubai, UAE: Today, Twitter is launching Twitter Circle, a new way to share Tweets with a smaller group to everyone on the platform. With Twitter Circle, people will now have the flexibility to choose who can see and engage with their content on a Tweet-by-Tweet basis. This means that they can have more intimate conversations and build closer connections with a smaller crowd.

The beta version was tested in a small feedback group in May, allowing users to create personalized tools that empower people to tailor how, when and with whom they engage with. Starting today, this feature will be available on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com globally.

Selecting your Circle

Before posting a Tweet, people will see the option to share it with their circle or full followers list. Up to 150 people can be added to a Circle, and this list can be adjusted at any time with no one notified of any changes made.

Tweets sent to one's circle will appear with a green badge underneath them. These Tweets can only be seen by those selected in one’s circle and cannot be Retweeted or shared. Additionally, all replies to circle Tweets are private, even if the user's account is public. More info on creating a Twitter Circle is available here.

Personalising your Twitter experience

Twitter wants to ensure everyone on Twitter has the choice, control, tools, and transparency to join the conversation with one another how and when they want; Twitter Circle is another step in that direction.

Giving people the option to share thoughts with a select group of followers helps make Tweeting more accessible. This is true for brands that are new to Twitter or users that have millions of followers. Since the feature began testing, people have been sharing how it’s helped them personalize their Twitter experience, including:

Feeling more comfortable Tweeting and expressing themselves

Eliminating the need for alternate or secondary accounts

Sharing content with a close and evolving group of friends

Avoiding toggling between protected and public account setting

Some results from the Twitter Circle test include:

Increased overall Tweeting (both within and outside of circles)

Increased Tweet engagement rate on circle Tweets (likes and replies)

Twitter is also committed to incorporating feedback from trusted partners and online safety experts, including the Twitter Trust & Safety Council, into the products and features it builds. These groups regularly emphasize the importance of online customization tools in helping people express themselves freely online.

What’s next

Those who want to try Twitter Circle can now compose their first Circle Tweet here. Twitter will continue to observe how Twitter Circle is working and explore ways to make it even better.

However, everyone’s preferences are different, so Twitter will continue to roll out features and tools that enable people to use Twitter on their own terms. Follow @TwitterSafety for the latest on the platform's work to make the service safer for everyone.

-Ends-

About Twitter, Inc.

Twitter is what’s happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let’s talk.