Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline will be highlighting the use of sustainable aviation fuel and new destinations at the Arabian Travel Market 2022 including flights to Seattle. Visitors to the Turkish Airlines stand will also enjoy a host of activities, including flight simulations to explore Istanbul attractions virtually.

The flag carrier is highlighting sustainable aviation fuel at ATM prompted by the awareness of the effect the aviation sector has on climate change and hopes to help reduce the carbon footprint of its customers. Sustainable aviation fuel reduces emissions by 87 percent and comes with high energy that helps reduce harmful particles of SOx and NOx emissions due to clean burn. It is produced from sustainable raw materials and devoid of harmful heavy metals.

“With the use of sustainable fuel, our global fleet, spectacular airport lounges, network expansion and our exceptional hospitality and customer service, we expect another incredible year for Turkish Airlines. During this ATM hope to showcase our best travel options in terms of new destinations and world-class amenities," said Mehmed Zingal General Manager for Turkish Airlines in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

Turkish Airlines sustainability initiatives will enable the carrier to further expand its route network and achieve a further growth in both passenger and cargo transport. The carrier has initiated over 100 operational optimization projects since 2008 to lessen its carbon footprint and will continue to implement techniques to decrease greenhouse gas emissions.

The airline recently celebrated its 40-year anniversary of flying to the UAE in synergy with the UAE's Golden Jubilee celebrations. Now with an advanced hub and superior facilities, Turkish Airlines’ goal remains to continue expanding globally by increasing both its destination and fleet numbers, while providing passengers with unparalleled customer service in-flight and on the ground. The Airline is renowned for providing more legroom, better onboard catering and enhanced in-flight entertainment options

The modern airport lounges in the carrier’s hub align with the Turkish Airlines’ brand of luxury and offer travellers a more rewarding airport experience. When flying with Turkish Airlines via Istanbul Airport, Business Class passengers and Economy passengers with Miles&Smiles membership can use either the Business Lounge or the Miles&Smiles Lounge depending on their eligibility, or they can use the Domestic Lounge for domestic flights.

The Business Lounge features 13 private suites, shower cabins, a Turkish museum, a movie hall, and a variety of delicious Turkish food, the lounge offers world-class refinement and promises a one-of-a-kind experience. The Miles&Smiles Lounge is open 24 hours and has a cinema, console gaming, spacious children’s playground, meeting rooms and a library. It houses 11 suites with showers, comfortable couches and delicious Turkish and world cuisines.

Turkish Airlines, which became a member of the world’s largest airline network, Star Alliance, is all geared-up to showcase many reasons for its continued success at the Arabian Travel Market. The carrier recently increased the frequency of its flights from UAE to its Istanbul hub which connects travellers to 329 destinations worldwide (279 international and 50 domestic) while maintaining the utmost care for a safe and healthy travel experience.

About Turkish Airlines:

Established in 1933 with a fleet of five aircraft, Star Alliance member Turkish Airlines has a fleet of 372 (passenger and cargo) aircraft flying to 329 worldwide destinations as 279 international and 50 domestic. More information about Turkish Airlines can be found on its official website www.turkishairlines.com or its social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Star Alliance:

The Star Alliance network was established in 1997 as the first truly global airline alliance to offer worldwide reach, recognition and seamless service to the international traveller. Its acceptance by the market has been recognized by numerous awards, including the Air Transport World Market Leadership Award and Best Airline Alliance by both Business Traveller Magazine and Skytrax. The member airlines are: Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, ANA, Asiana Airlines, Austrian, Avianca, Avianca Brasil, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EGYPTAIR, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Scandinavian Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, SWISS, TAP Air Portugal, THAI, Turkish Airlines, and United. Overall, the Star Alliance network currently offers more than 18,800 daily flights to 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Further connecting flights are offered by Star Alliance Connecting Partner, Juneyao Airlines.