Leading UAE IT Service Provider and Virtual App Delivery (VAD) Pioneer Partner to Enable Any Application to Run on Any Device

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Truly Secure, the leading IT service provider for cloud services, cybersecurity, and DevOps in the Middle East, has announced its partnership with Cameyo, a Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform that enables businesses to access all of their critical Windows and web applications on any device, without the need for Windows desktops or VPNs.

The partnership followed shortly after both companies identified their shared vision to bridge the gap between outdated applications and inefficient operating systems that still exist. As a cloud-native solution, Cameyo’s robust platform provides a simple yet ultra-secure, cost-effective, and flexible delivery of applications to any device. By leveraging the expertise of Truly Secure’s next-generation IT services, strategy, datacenter, and cloud services, businesses will have the ability to not only navigate system compatibility issues but do so with an advanced layer of security.

To increase business efficiency in the Middle East, the duo has confirmed that its comprehensive solution is designed to scale and service businesses regardless of size. From local to global enterprises, the partnership provides all organizations with the most flexible, secure, and cost-effective solution for sustainable digital transformation, enabling organizations to empower their people to be productive from anywhere and on any device.

“In a country that hugely embraces digital transformation, it’s vital that we continue in our mission to equip companies with adequate security measures, and we believe that our multi-layered approach to technology is a solution to integrate seamlessly,” comments Mitchell Mobayed, the Chief Revenue Officer of Truly Secure.

Co-Founder and CMO of Cameyo, Robb Henshaw, comments, “Cameyo delivers modern Virtual App Delivery without the need for unnecessary infrastructure, delivering all business-critical apps either from the browser or as PWAs and with zero-trust security mechanisms to ensure your data and applications remain safe no matter what devices your people are utilizing. This partnership between Cameyo and Truly Secure pairs a much-needed solution with first-class local support so we can better serve organizations throughout the Middle East.”

About Truly Secure

Truly Secure is a next-generation IT services provider for digital transformation. We utilize Strategy, Datacenter & Cloud Services, Cybersecurity, and DevOps to build Modern Workplaces. We provide our clients with managed support every step of the way. We’re flexible and can cater for any size business, from the small to the global enterprise, by taking a multi-layered approach to technology.

About Cameyo:

Cameyo is the secure Virtual Application Delivery (VAD) platform for any Digital Workspace. Cameyo provides a secure, simple, flexible, and cost-effective cloud desktop solution for delivering all your apps – legacy Windows, internal web, and SaaS – to any device from the browser without the need for legacy Virtual Desktops or VPNs. By enabling organizations to provide their people with secure access to the business-critical apps they need to stay productive from anywhere, Cameyo helps make remote & hybrid work. Cameyo is a Chrome Enterprise Recommended solution, and hundreds of enterprises and organizations across all industries utilize Cameyo to deliver business-critical applications to hundreds of thousands of users worldwide. As of June 2022, Cameyo has a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +83 with zero detractors – 100% of responding customers would recommend Cameyo to their peers. To learn more, visit cameyo.com.

