Dubai-headquartered Tristar Group was recognised as the winner of the first Golden Peacock Global Award for ESG (GPGAESG), at the 2023 Annual London Global Convention of the Institute of Directors, India (IOD). Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne received the award from Sir Alok Sharma KCMG MP, President of COP26 and Member of Parliament for Reading West, UK, and Lt. Gen. Surinder Nath, PVSM, AVSM (Retd.), President of IOD.

This is the first time IOD has instituted an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) award under its Golden Peacock Awards initiative, after they were first introduced in 1991. Since then, the Golden Peacock has come to be regarded as a benchmark of corporate excellence around the world. In earlier years, Tristar has won four Golden Peacocks for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), two for Occupational Health and Safety, and one for Sustainability.

According to the IOD Secretariat, the shortlisted entries showcase extraordinary amounts of commitment by companies as they strive for corporate excellence and maintain the highest standards to achieve worldclass status.

Eugene Mayne was also invited to be a keynote speaker at the four-day IOD event being held in London, themed ‘The Board’s tryst with ESG and making corporate governance work in the new world economy’. Addressing the international audience, he pointed out how fast ESG is becoming the language of corporate boards as the ‘ABC of sustainability’ and urged them to embed it into corporate agendas and operations.

“If boards don’t include ESG as part of long-term strategies, the hard fact is that someone else probably will. Regulators, activists, customers, or the general public may do it for them in ways that will be costly in terms of resources, respect, and reputation,” he explained.

Citing admirable examples from the UAE about inclusivity, parity and partnerships, Mayne made a summation with sage words: “What we know about ESG has changed today and will probably change again tomorrow. Instead of focusing on ultimate outcomes, let us focus on our next moves.”

Tristar is actively supporting the upcoming COP28 which is scheduled to be held at Expo City Dubai in the UAE, from November 30 to December 12.

-Ends-