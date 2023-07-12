TripRing is an online community for travelers which connects travelers and travel enablers directly without any interventions from commission agents or resellers. TripRing provides a revolutionary way for travelers to connect and share their stories and experiences. It is a one-stop online platform that allows travelers to access a wide range of travel services, including planning trips, booking flights, finding accommodations, and connecting with other travelers. Through TripRing, travelers can easily create a profile, share their stories, and find the perfect travel companion. TripRing is based in Canada and is currently raising $8M.

The startup has joined The Raise Capital program which is a program that supports startups around the world to get funded. The startup is founded by Jonathan Angl and Stuart Marion.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, "Working with the team at TripRing will be great. We have started working with the team reviewing their business plan and pitch deck."

