Cairo, Egypt’s Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Mohamed Ayman Ashour, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dr. Salim M.

Al-Malik, Director-General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), and Mr. Abdullah Saleh Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Saleh A. Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, to boost a project for the International Professional Teaching Certificates (IPTCs).



The Saleh A. Kamel Humanitarian Foundation’s support for the project is in line with the late Sheikh Saleh Kamel’s love for Egypt and its people, in addition to his profound belief in the teacher’s role and the importance of education. A total of 2,000 Egyptian teachers will benefit from the project in the coming three years nationwide including the rural regions.



The Saleh A. Kamel Humanitarian Foundation will be the first donor to support the international professional teaching certification project as well as the first Saudi donor organization to externally aid the project in a member state of ICESCO.



On the sidelines of the signing ceremony, which was attended by Egypt’s Minister of Sports, Dr. Ashraf Sobhi, and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Egypt Osama Nugali, along with a number of officials, media anchors, and university professors, Mr. Kamel, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Saleh A. Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, voiced his appreciation of the keenness of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research to carry out the project and to achieve ICESCO’s strategic objectives aimed at bolstering the educational systems in a bid to realize sustainable development.



Mr. Kamel has noted that the donation provided to the international professional teaching certification project is part of the Foundation’s core vision based on sustainable endowment projects and maximizing the influence of education. He has made it clear that the Foundation’s support is also in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, issued by the United Nations Development Programme, and boosts Saudi Arabia’s honorable and pioneering presence in global humanitarian work, which is a crucial part of the ambitious Vision 2030.



Thanks to its comprehensive system, the project is designed to develop male and female teachers through state-of-the-art professional teaching certificates and sub-programmes to provide teachers with the necessary qualifications required to achieve the goals of the curricula and upgrade them in all 54 OIC member states.



It is noteworthy that the project’s most outstanding objective is to help 100,000 teachers in the coming 10 years in OIC member states to get the International Professional Teaching Certificate (IPTC), and effectively overhaul human resources in education to iron out shortcomings in educational environments.

