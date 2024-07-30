Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, proudly announces the successful completion and inauguration of a 70MW photovoltaic power station in the Arabian Peninsula. Utilizing Trinasolar’s advanced Vertex N 720W (NEG21C.20) series module, this milestone supports the journey towards a cleaner, more sustainable energy future.

“The successful completion of this solar power station is a testament to our commitment to advancing renewable energy solutions in challenging environments,” commented Zhao Lei, Head of Strategic Key Accounts at Trinasolar. “The Vertex N 720W series modules not only deliver exceptional performance and reliability but also embody our mission to drive sustainable energy practices regionally and globally. We are proud to support the transition to a cleaner energy future,” added Lei.

Despite its vast deserts, the Arabian Peninsula is now embracing solar power as a beacon of green hope. This strategic direction aligns with its focus on energy transition, highlighting the importance of photovoltaic projects in optimizing the energy supply. The newly inaugurated solar power station enhances the electricity generation capacity, reduces reliance on traditional fossil fuels, and lowers electricity costs.

Vertex N 720W Series: Leading the Charge

Trinasolar’s Vertex N 720W (NEG21C.20) series module, based on cutting-edge N-type i-TOPCon cell technology, is at the heart of this project. With the maximum power output up to 720W and a maximum efficiency up to 23.2%, these modules are designed for optimal performance even under harsh desert conditions. The low voltage and low temperature coefficient ensure great performance and efficiency, while the 210mm platform offers lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and higher value for customers.

In recognition of its superior reliability, Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W (NEG21C.20) series module achieved an outstanding score of seven out of seven in the reliability test conducted by Kiwa PVEL, the world’s leading PV module testing laboratory, in June this year.

By collaborating with governments and partners, Trinasolar aims to tackle the challenges of climate change head-on. Through continuous technological innovation and the fulfillment of its mission "Solar Energy for All," Trinasolar is set to make significant contributions to the global energy transition.

