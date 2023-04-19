Dubai, UAE: Trina Solar has maintained its AAA ranking for the fourth consecutive quarter in the latest PV ModuleTech Bankability Ratings report released by PV Tech.

The company’s continued presence within the highest category validates its ongoing outstanding performance in technology innovation, product value, shipments, customer value and low-carbon practices and underlines its position as an industry leader in each of these areas.

As a customer-oriented company, Trina Solar is committed to providing high-quality products. Its Vertex modules, with high power, high efficiency, high reliability, high energy yield and low LCOE, have become hugely popular around the world and the company has been ranked as a 'Top Performer' by PVEL for the eighth year in a row and recognized as an RETC 'Overall High Achiever' for the third consecutive year in 2022.

As an early mover in the field, Trina Solar has developed advanced n-type technology that has been brought into large-scale industrial application. Besides, Trina Solar’s n-type full-scenario solutions, help customers draw great benefits in many settings.

As a responsible company, Trina Solar is deeply committed to delivering low-carbon products to global customers and adheres to the low-carbon practices in every aspect of product development, production and use. Trina Solar is a reliable and valuable partner for net-zero solutions in industries worldwide.

About Trina Solar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched its Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. In June 2020, Trina Solar listed on the STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com

