DUBAI, UAE - (ACN Newswire) - The year 2021 has seen a significant acceleration in digital transformation programs. Lockdowns and quarantines in the Middle East have compelled businesses to adopt cloud-first strategies. Cloud adoption in the region has been slow and conservative, owing largely to a lack of cloud infrastructure. Applications are becoming more centralized within a cloud infrastructure, and businesses are quickly realizing that a traditional WAN approach is no longer compatible with a cloud-first approach.

Also, on the other hand, the Middle East is prepping to accelerate the improvement of fundamental and strategic development factors in all aspects of this future tech. At World SD-WAN & SASE Summit, the following experts and thought leaders will provide a major push and act as the main engines of development. These speakers include:



- Lt. Col. Dr. Hamad Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Head of Telecom, Abu Dhabi Police GHQ

- Dr. Salim Al-shuaili, Expert in Digital Transformation, AI, and Emerging Technologies, Ministry of Transport, Communication and Information Technology

- Ahmad Altarawneh, Senior Strategic Consultant, Dubai Police General HQ

- Burak Ertuna, CIO & VP BPO - MEA Region, DHL

- Sujit Nair, Director - Digital & Cloud Products, Moro Hub

- Mahmoud Yassin, Head of Infrastructure and Security Operation, United Arab Bank

- Sheeba Hasnain, Senior IT, and Digital Transformation Specialist, Government Entity

- Dr. Eng. Suaad Alshamsi, Senior Program Manager [Orat Leader], Etihad Airways, to name a few; these experts will discuss the latest trends and solutions regarding cloud adoption in the Middle East region.

For the first time in the Middle East, Trescon's World SD-WAN and SASE Summit is holding a unique event with the world's leading SD-WAN and SASE solution providers, industry experts, and service providers.

The potential of these technologies is far from being fully exploited thus making now the best time for the Middle East to sprint to the front of the race.

Taking place on 17 March 2022 at The Address, Dubai Mall, the summit will feature keynotes from thought leaders, industry experts, private networking sessions, private meetings, and more. The event will focus on topics such as, 'Best practices of SD-WAN; Evolution of SD-WAN to support the future network landscape; Technical requirements for SD-WAN Background & Architecture; How AI and ML will impact SD-WAN and SASE' and much more.

"Choosing the right SD-WAN provider can help enterprises in the Middle East and around the world provide a high-quality application experience with a networking model that is software-driven, automated, programmable, predictive, and with business intent. They no longer have to be concerned about networking that is hardware-centric, manual, closed, and reactive, resulting in poor performance and poor customer service. This initiative is also an unprecedented opportunity as we bring Cloud & Network related products and solutions that are affordable for businesses across," stated Mithun Shetty - CEO, Trescon.

World SD-WAN & SASE Summit - Middle East is officially sponsored by Gold Sponsor - CISCO; Bronze Sponsors - Nour Global and DTS Solution and Networking Sponsor - Gulf IT.

